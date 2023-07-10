WATCH: Mmusi Maimane unmasked on S3’s ‘The Masked Singer SA’

Mmusi Maimane was recently revealed as one of the contestants on “The Masked Singer South Africa” leaving detectives and viewers spellbound. The politician showed that he is more than just a serious face in SA politics as he entertained viewers while dressed as the “brave and bold Warrior” on the top-secret singing competition.

The “Build One South Africa” (Bosa) leader was the sixth famous South African voted out during Saturday night’s mystery singing contest. The show previously saw culinary queen The Lazy Makoti (Zebra), Springbok rugby player Victor Matfield (Rooster), soccer legend Doctor Khumalo (Soccerman), investigative journalist Bongani Bingwa (Banana) and comedy veteran David Kau (Hippo) voted off. After surviving the fierce first round of the competition, Doughnut, Warrior, Lion, Robot, Fox and Lollipop returned on Saturday to wow the panel of celebrity detectives with their performances and confuse them with obscure clues about their identities.

In the hope of nailing the mystery of who is behind the mask, media mogul Tbo Touch also joined sleuths J’Something, Somizi, Sithelo Shozi and Skhumba. Maimane had the detectives baffled with his electrifying performance. He let slip that his name, the first thing he owned, must be valued, that he’s married to the fairest lady in the land and takes religion seriously. Sithelo suggested that the man behind the mask was minister Fikile Mabula, J’Something believe it was the hip hop star Big Zulu but later suggested that it could be Maimane, but was laughed at.

Skhumba locked in Papa Penny and Mhlongo’s guess was soccer star Brian Baloyi. Unfortunately, dazzling star Fox sent Warrior to unfamiliar territory – the danger zone. Finally, he lost the battle of votes against the long-legged Robot and Lion. Everyone’s jaws dropped when Mmusi appeared from behind the Warrior mask.

Mmusi, loving the experience, told the audience he decided to be on the show because his children love the international version, “Kgosi, Kgalaletso and Kutlwano will think I’m a cool guy,” he said. Fans of the show took to Twitter to share in on the fun. @ayanda_yandiey_ wrote: “One thing about Masked Singer SA? you will be shocked every time they reveal people behind the masks 🤭.”