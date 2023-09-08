WATCH: Nota Baloyi calls Trevor Noah out: ‘Stop using us to get ahead’

Controversial media personality Nota Baloyi has taken on comedian Trevor Noah after claiming that Noah is “using black people to get ahead”. Baloyi shared his opinion in a video clip which caused debate among X (formerly Twitter) users this week.

The video shared by @ThisIsColbert was captioned: “Trevor Noah must stop using blacks to get ahead, he was used as a tool to destroy Jacob Zuma’s reputation: NOTA 😭😭😭 The successful music exec says ‘Fcvk you’ to anyone who defends Trevor Noah 😢” A heated Baloyi said: “Anyone who defends Trevor Noah, you are racist, f-you, you hate black people because Trevor Noah is not black. “Trevor Noah stop talking on black people dog, you’re not black, your mother is black but you’re not, you’re not Jewish.

“Your blackness is not passed down through your mother, you’re a white boy, you’re Belgian, your Father is Belgian, if your father was Zulu you’d be Zulu. “Stop using us to get ahead with your light skin that gets you ahead. “You were as a tool to destroy Zuma’s reputation,they paid you so well to destroy Zuma’s reputation, they rewarded you by sending you to Viacom in the States.

“After you were finished with Zuma’s reputation, that gave you a good reputation, you did a good job on Zuma so you can do the same thing on Trump, now that Trump is gone they don’t need you anymore.” Trevor Noah must stop using blacks to get ahead, he was used as a tool to destroy Jacob Zuma's reputation: NOTA 😭😭😭



The successful music exec says "Fcvk you" to anyone who defends Trevor Noah 😢#PodcastAndChill Cassper Nyovest Cyan Boujee Emtee Racists Kairo Julius Malema pic.twitter.com/IhDjVDLQfY — YaseBlock B 🇸🇿 (@ThisIsColbert) September 8, 2023 X users took to the comments section. @Stixology wrote: “People need to understand ethnic grouping comes from your father's side, never the mother. If you father is Zulu, you are Zulu, if he is Xhosa you are Xhosa even if you keep your mother’s surname, there’s no such thing as ‘I am mixed’.”