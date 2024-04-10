WATCH: Rapper Stilo Magolide questions Cassper Nyovest's recent behaviour: 'I feel like we missed a few episodes'

“Shein Cart” rapper Stilo Magolide has a few questions for his fellow industry brother, Cassper Nyovest. Nyovest has been topping trends lists and grabbing headlines this week after it was revealed that he secretly married his high school sweetheart, Pulane Mojaki.

Aside from that, there’s been a lot that has happened in Nyovest’s life over the past few months. After dropping his album, “Solomon”, he announced his new-found faith in Jesus Christ, which soon led to his baptism. Later, he teased a Christian drill/rap song, which led fans to believe he is dropping another album, but instead he dropped a bombshell that he’s now a married man.

Just like a lot of Nyovest’s fans, Magolide feels that he “missed a few episodes” and has taken to social media to ask Nyovest to please explain what’s going on. In a video in which Nyovest is tagged, Magolide said, “Baba Umfundisi... you got us confused my dawg... There’s so much going on. “One minute you drop an album, next minute you found God, I thought that you had God the whole time. Next minute you married, ten body guards.

“I feel like so much is going on and we missed a lot of episodes, so please tell us... I’m very confused my dawg. How you moving is wild.” He also mentioned that he thought Nyovest’s high school sweetheart was rapper, Boity. “Now you got a new one, how many you got,” he asked.

“How it’s positioned is that everybody else is wrong, you need to let us know, because from where we sitting, the people that you forcefully fed us your content for a very long time, we feeling cheated. “You getting married at night...whatever the time was, but that looks dark as sh**, why you getting married at night?” While the video does ask a lot of questions many of us are wondering, some fans still believe that Magolide should mind his own business.