WATCH: Schalk Bezuidenhout leaves SA in stitches as he mimics Britney Spears recent video

South African comedian Schalk Bezuidenhout had Instagram followers in stitches when he posted a video, copying a recent trending video of Britney Spears. The 41-year-old American singer shared a video clip of herself dancing with two large fake kitchen knives. The video went viral and Bezuidenhout, not missing an opportunity to find the funny, decided to do his version.

Spears captioned her video: “I started playing in the kitchen with knives today 🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Don’t worry they are NOT real knives !!! Halloween is soon 🙈🙈🙈 !!!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria River Red (@britneyspears) The SA comedian filmed his take, armed with two large knives, a makeshift crop top and a white and yellow briefs. schalkiebez: “Morning ☀️ #britneyspears”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Schalk Bezuidenhout (@schalkiebez) Fans rushed to his timeline to share in the laughs and cheered him on for his funny choreography and straight face. Dancing to Crazy Town’s “Butterfly”, moshendiki wrote: “😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 YOURE GOING STRAIGHT TO HELL😭😭” portiamoemedi wrote: “Britnie Spies 😂”

_nicolecapper’s profile picture: “It’s your commitment to the entire duration for me 😂😂😂.” natasjakinghealing wrote: “Disturbing and entertaining in equal measure 🤣.” iareruthless1wrote: “Between you and Britney, I do not see a difference 😂.”

In her latests post, the multi-award winning Spears told followers that cops visited her home to check on her after the viral video of her dancing with knives. She wrote: “So unacceptable for cops to listen to random fans and come in to my home unwarranted … Jesus Christ … can I make calls and make others feel threatened in your home ??? “The officers came to my home and said they would not leave until they spoke to me as people did 4 minute performances with knives. I am getting an apology. I’ve been bullied in my home for so long now…ITS ENOUGH!