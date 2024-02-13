WATCH: South African political thriller ‘Death of a Whistleblower’ set to release this month

Award-winning actress Noxolo Dlamini delivers a potent performance in her upcoming film, “Death of a Whistleblower”. Inspired by the recent stories of real life South Africa’s whistle-blowers, the film takes a deep dive into South Africa’s struggle over state capture and the sheer power of principled speech.

Set to air on streaming platform Amazon on February 28, the political thriller sees Dlamini in the lead role as Luyanda Masinda, a bold and strong investigative journalist who is unwilling to back down. After narrowly surviving the assassination of her whistle-blower lover, Masinda joins forces with his inside man, Albert, to expose the deep-rooted state capture of military assets by a corrupt and powerful South African security group expanding and promoting warfare in Africa and beyond. A scene from “Death of a Whistleblower”. Picture: Supplied. Taking to Instagram, Dlamini wrote: “Without getting too sentimental!! This project was so many things that I can’t put into words. It was reaffirming, it was bold, it was right!! It was RIGHT!

"On top of it all, we got to premiere our film at the Toronto International Film Festival #tiff23 what a blessing!! My heart is full, I'm beaming with pride and excitement for my Southa to see it too!" Written by Ian Gabriel and produced by Tshepiso Chikapa Phiri of Known Associates Entertainment, the film premiered at the Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles recently. The South African premiere is set to take place at the Joburg Film Festival on February 28, the same day it debuts on Amazon Prime.

“When Ian shared this film with me in 2018, I was thrilled that we would be creating homage to South African whistle-blowers. Little did I know that one of them would be my own uncle, murdered in 2021!” said Phiri. The film is inspired by stories of real-life South African whistle-blowers. It highlights the challenges and dangers faced by whistle-blowers over the past 25 years. “One cannot overestimate the courage of those who have risked life and limb to expose the corruption that pervades our society.