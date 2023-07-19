WATCH: Wiseman Mncube to play kwaito legend Mandoza in upcoming biopic

Award-winning South African actor Wiseman Mncube takes the lead in the highly anticipated biopic ‘’Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza” as he portrays the role of Mduduzi Edmond Tshabalala, best known as Mandoza. The six-part series follows Mandoza's life from the kwaito superstar’s humble beginnings to his rise to stardom and the years leading up to his untimely death.

Mandoza died on September 18, 2016, due to pharyngeal cancer. To prepare for the role, Mncube spent time in Zola, immersing himself in Mandoza's world. “Before shooting, I had the incredible opportunity to spend a few days in Zola, immersing myself in Mandoza’s world.

“Mpho Tshabalala, Mandoza’s wife, and Tumelo, his son, were actively involved in the process, sharing a wealth of insights,” revealed Mncube. “The weight of portraying an icon was heavy on my shoulders. I felt a deep responsibility to honour his memory and pay homage to his legacy, and I am honoured to have been chosen for the role.” Nkalakatha Life of Mandoza Trailer from Paramount Africa on Vimeo. The biopic also features a star-studded cast, including Lorraine Moropa as Mandoza's wife, Mpho Tshabalala, who co-executive produced the show alongside Mandoza's former manager, Vaughn Eaton.

“This project was very close to my heart and is something I have been wanting to see come to life for quite some time,” said Tshabalala. Directed by Zuko Nodada, an award-winning director and producer, ‘’Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza’’ aims to inspire viewers with a story of resilience and the triumph of the human spirit. The biopic seeks to honour Mandoza's legacy and remind audiences of the power of music and storytelling in bringing people together.

Thandeka Dawn King portrays Nomazwe, capturing significant moments in Mandoza's journey, while Lillian Dube plays Gogo and Nkosinathi ‘’Mzambiya’’ Khoza takes on the role of Sechaba ‘’Lollipop’’, adding depth to the narrative. Mandoza's children have also actively participated in the production of the film. Monde Twala, Senior Vice President & GM of Paramount Africa & Lead BET International, emphasises the importance of telling the stories of remarkable individuals like Mandoza, who left an indelible mark on pop culture in Africa.

“Mandoza was a true icon whose music transcended boundaries and united a nation. His magnetic presence and powerful lyrics resonated with people from all walks of life, breaking down racial divides and creating a sense of unity. “It is imperative that we tell the stories of extraordinary heroes like Mandoza, who were larger than life and left an indelible mark on pop culture across the continent,” said Twala. “Through 'Nkalakatha: the Life of Mandoza,' we honour his legacy and celebrate his profound impact, reminding us all of the power of music, storytelling and the ability of individuals to bring people together.”