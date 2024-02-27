WATCH: Young boy's rendition of Betusile Mcinga’s ‘Ngena Noah' melts hearts

“Ngena Noah", sung by South African gospel artist Betusile Mcinga, is a popular gospel Zulu song.
The title "Ngena Noah", which translates to "Come in, Noah", is deeply rooted in Christian theology and draws inspiration from the biblical story of Noah's Ark, found in the book of Genesis in the Bible.
The phrase "Ngena Noah" is likely used metaphorically in the song to invite people to seek refuge and safety in God, just as Noah found safety in the ark during the flood.
It can be interpreted as a call to come to God for protection, salvation, and guidance in times of trouble or uncertainty.
Recently, a heart-warming video, featuring a young boy with his angelic rendition of “Ngena Noah”, has captured the attention of Mzansi.
Singing the Eastern Cape-based artist’s song while eating biscuits, the little boy chants the song as if he created it himself, while accompanied by a back vocal just to add more depth to the song.
@freshmenmag and @freshmenamapiano shared the video on Instagram with the caption: “Maggers help us find him.”
@flavourayy commented: “He's so mature that he know that his is good.”
@yoboiten_commented: “😂😂Mzantsi talent is raw and impeccable 😂😂 Amicably ❤️🔥.”
@eugene_2747 wrote: “Here we go again another Grammy for Mzansi😮💨.”
@lashawngeary also wrote: “I love him Soo cute with his pack of cookies and beautiful lil voice”
Although the video is one of the cutest videos out there, this young boy reminds us of the timeless message of hope and redemption found in faith, which many can relate to.