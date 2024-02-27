WATCH: Young boy's rendition of Betusile Mcinga’s ‘Ngena Noah' melts hearts

The title "Ngena Noah", which translates to "Come in, Noah", is deeply rooted in Christian theology and draws inspiration from the biblical story of Noah's Ark, found in the book of Genesis in the Bible.

The phrase "Ngena Noah" is likely used metaphorically in the song to invite people to seek refuge and safety in God, just as Noah found safety in the ark during the flood.

It can be interpreted as a call to come to God for protection, salvation, and guidance in times of trouble or uncertainty.

Recently, a heart-warming video, featuring a young boy with his angelic rendition of “Ngena Noah”, has captured the attention of Mzansi.