Why Usher is currently all the rage in the music world

It has been and eventful few months for R&B superstar Usher. From dropping brand-new music after years, a show-stopping Super Bowl half-time show performance which was closely followed by a Vegas wedding, and becoming an underwear model, the world-renowned musician is currently the talk of the town.

He recently emerged out of a nearly eight years hiatus to finally release brand new music this month. The 45-year-old superstar - whose full name is real name is Usher Raymond - released his brand-new album “Coming Home” last week. This is the American singer-songwriter’s ninth studio album in his highly successful career which began in the 1990s.

His latest musical offering is Usher's first solo album since his 2016 release, “Hard II Love”. “Coming Home” is also his first independent album, and music lovers will be thrilled to hear that it features collaborations with some of the world’s top musicians. This includes the likes of Nigerian superstar Burna Boy, as well as Summer Walker, 21 Savage, Latto, The-Dream, H.E.R., Pheelz, and Jungkook.

And the timing of Usher’s latest album release perfectly aligned with his widely celebrated and now viral Super Bowl half-time show performance in Las Vegas, in the US. Not only did he have the Allegiant Stadium live audience at Super Bowl LVIII in awe but clips of his performance at the football spectacle’s half-time show continued to trend on social media well into last week. Before he took to the stage, Usher described performing at the Super Bowl as "an honour of a lifetime”.

He promised a show "unlike anything else seen" from him before and fans from across the globe believe that the musician certainly delivered. As he headlined the Super Bowl half-time show stage, the globally renowned superstar brought the glitz, choreography and nostalgia. And in just 13 minutes, the slow jam king powerfully delivered some of the biggest hits of his career, many of which transported listeners to the late 90s and early 2000s.

Included were tracks like “OMG”, “Burn”, “U Got It Bad”, and “Love In This Club”. Usher and Alicia Keys on stage during the Super Bowl half time show. Picture: X. Much to the delight of fans, fellow music mega star Alicia Keys joined Usher on stage. Apart from serenading the crowd with her hit “ If I Ain't Got You”, Keys and Usher performed their duet, “My Boo”, in a performance which also trended on social media.

Other musicians who joined Usher on stage, included Ludacris, will.i.am, as well as producer-rapper Jermaine Dupri, who joined him for a quick blast of their hit song, “Confessions Part II.” Usher also paid homage to late music legend Michael Jackson and, at one point, he even rocked a single glove, a clear nod to the late pop icon. And just hours after setting the Super Bowl stage alight, Usher and his long-time girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea headed to the alter at “Vegas Weddings” to tie the knot.

Usher recently opened up about his relationship and his decision to get married. He was quoted by “People” as saying: “Listen, when you find someone that you know is a great partner, of course it is an honour and a pleasure to be able to share life with someone who wants to share it with you and loves you, who you are." "I'm very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She's my best friend and I love her," he added.

The release of Usher’s latest album and his Super Bowl half-time performance comes following his headline residency at the Colosseum at Caesars' Palace in Las Vegas. Fans flocked to the venue to watch him perform live, including the likes of Kim Kardashian. She even documented travelling to the show on the reality show '’The Kardashians“ with her loved ones to watch the R&B super star live in Vegas.

Earlier this month, Usher was also announced as the new face of Kardashian’s Skims menswear brand. This collection dropped just in time for Valentine’s Day and cast the musician further into the spotlight ahead of his album’s release and his half-time show performance. Meanwhile, the name of Usher’s album was hinted in July last year when he teamed up with French cognac producer Rémy Martin in a campaign titled "Life Is a Melody".