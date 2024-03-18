Yolanda Munkondi disqualified from ‘Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha’ for making a rape joke

Controversy continued in the “Big Brother Mzansi: S’ya Mosha” house as Yolanda Munkondi’s inappropriate humour saw her disqualified from the hit local reality show. The fan-favourite, who was also one of the frontrunners to win the R2 million prize money, was evicted on Thursday night.

This came after she drunkenly said that she wanted to rape a male housemate. The scandal began when Big Brother brought drinks to the house to reward the contestants for completing their tasks. But Munkondi couldn’t handle her liquor and had to be put to bed by fellow housemate, Makhekhe, whose real name is Tshepo Tau.

Munkondi then lost it when she woke up, rejoined her housemates and made the inappropriate joke. The next day, she was summoned to the diary room where she was reprimanded by Big Brother and was ultimately disqualified from the show. Despite her distasteful humour in a country with high gender-based violence statistics, many of her fans have insisted that her axing was a step too far and are now taking action to provide assistance.

On X, @yolanders0 who claims to be a Yolanda fan page, posted: “Hey YOLIFIRES, we’ve created BackABuddy for Yolanda. “If you’d like to donate something so she can continue her journey after the disqualification at Big Brother Mzansi, here’s the link: (http://backabuddy.co.za/campaign/yolifires-for-yolanda) #bbmzansi #yolanda #bigbrother.” The decision to disqualify Munkondi comes after BravoB, whose real name is Lindokuhle Nsele, was also axed from the show in its first week.

The pair were heard chatting about having sex with some of their female housemates when they are intoxicated MultiChoice said at the time that BravoB was the one who initiated the controversial chat, prompting him to immediately leave the show, while Makhekhe was reprimanded and given a social lesson on behaviour etiquette. Following Munkondi’s shocking disqualification, her publicist released a statement to address the matter.