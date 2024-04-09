Young Stunna honoured to perform at ‘Cotton Fest’: ‘It’s bigger than me’

Rapper-turned-amapiano artist Young Stunna has opened up about how grateful he is to now have the opportunities he once couldn’t afford. The multi-platinum “Notumato” album-maker, who recently performed for the third time at the late Riky Ricks tribute music festival, “Cotton Festival”, took to social media to share a video of his spine-chilling performance, where thousands of fans danced and sang to his songs.

In the caption, he wrote about a time when he couldn’t afford a ticket to the festival to watch his favourite artists, but how he now understands that God’s plan was bigger than his problems back then. “I don’t have a Cotton fest general experience, I couldn’t afford a ticket back then and the drip was on our necks because we still needed confidence with expressing thrifted clothes, it was hard to express fashion in our hood. “I can’t believe I’m on the main stage for the third time after a couple of years. God knew why I never got to watch my favourite artists perform on stage, he knew he wanted people to watch me too. It’s bigger than me 🙏🏾,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MASHAYA (@youngstunna_rsa) The artist shot to fame in 2021 after his album “Notumato” went multi-platinum. He has since performed at sold out concerts locally and abroad. In October, he will be sharing the stage with the likes of award-winning artists Busta Rhymes, Rema, Tiwa Savage as well as Uncle Waffles, DBN Gogo and Major League DJz at the Promiseland Festival being held in Australia. Fans and industry peers took to the comments to cheer him on.