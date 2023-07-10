Zola Hashatsi boycotts Kaya FM for firing Dineo Ranaka, Unathi Nkayi and Sibongile Mtayi

South African producer and actor Zola Hashatsi has come out in support of radio presenter Dineo Ranaka after she was recently fired from Kaya FM. Hashatsi took to his Instagram account to express his views on the radio station’s approach to mental health issues and how it has dealt with the hiring and firing of its female employees.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zola Hashatsi (@zola_hashatsi) The producer reposted Ranaka’s post of being fired from Kaya FM and revealed that the way things unfolded didn’t sit well with him. “Dear @kayaon959 @959breakfast_, you know I am a fan, and we are going to work together soon, but how did we go from supporting @dineoranaka with the letter in May to firing her?” asked Hashatsi. Hashatsi revealed that given how the station has been operating, he was not sure whether he wanted to work with the station.

“This does not sit well with me, and I’m not sure if I want to work with you guys again. Depression is real, and a lot of us are suffering from it silently, so because she went to NYC, and this happens,” said the actor. In support of people suffering with depression and the former women of Kaya FM, including Unathi Nkayi and Sibongile Mtayi, he said that he would not be tuning in to the station until the matter was resolved. “I won't be tuning in until this is solved. You did this with @unathi.co and Sibongile Mtayi. I am not happy,” said Hashatsi.

Hashatsi is not the only one to question the way the station has been operating in the last year. South African Twitter users have also questioned the tactics used in the firing of Ranaka and shown support for her. One Twitter user, @zelda_joy, commented: “So because Dineo Ranaka suffering from Depression, she essentially suppose to lock herself up in the house and not seen in the streets or visit another country 🤔

“She took leave becos she is sick and deserves a break her been fired at Kaya Fm is unfair She needs support and love.” So because Dineo Ranaka suffering from Depression,she essentially suppose to lock herself up in the house and not seen in the streets or visit another country 🤔 She took leave becos she is sick and deserves a break her been fired at Kaya Fm is unfair She needs support and love pic.twitter.com/FCmLDzZRmX — IG:Joy-Zelda (@joy_zelda) July 8, 2023 Another user, Lerato Pillay, said: “People who understand depression will know that going out in the sun and spending time with friends is part of therapy – for depression. Feel free to Google this. “Makes no sense to me to fire someone simply because she’s seen with friend. Dineo Ranaka didn’t have a broken leg, she can walk, it’s the spirit/soul that needs healing.”