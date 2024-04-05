3 things to consider before accusing influencers of ‘misleading’ you

Social media influencing has become a popular career, with brands and influencers benefiting the most from it because when an influencer tells people about a product and how it works best, many consumers buy it. That way, the brand wins with sales while the influencer gets paid for promoting those products.

However, there has been a public outcry lately where consumers accuse influencers of promoting products they don’t use but expect others to use them. Now, before accusing influencers are misleading you, consider the following three things: Influencing is new-age marketing

Influencers are part of marketing, their job is to make the product inciting so that you will want to buy it. Let's take a skincare product, for example. When you see an advert on TV that promotes a product that clears skin, chances are that the muse is wearing make-up to make their skin as clear as possible. It may be misleading but that's how it works in most cases.

Influencers are in the business of making money The influencers job is to post about a product and get paid for it. While it may look like they are traitors for promoting a brand they don't use, they don't care about that, they want to reach those who like the product enough to buy so they can get paid. For example, a few years ago, there was uproar when influencers who don't drink alcohol were used on a beer campaign.

The public made noise about it but it ended there. The brand continued with the campaign and the influencers got paid. So it's up to you as a consumer if you want to continue supporting such brands or switch. Doing your research will save you lots of money Before buying from online boutiques and then coming to complain about it, check first if you cannot get that product elsewhere.