5 back-to-school lunch tips for picky eaters

With the second school term starting, many households are having to get back into a routine of packing school lunches. But for families with kids who are more selective eaters, lunches can be a source of stress. Here are five tips that might help your picky eater have more success with school lunches.

Planning the week can not only take the thinking out but it allows your kids to get involved in the lunch box discussion for the week ahead. Picture: Pexels/Vanessa Loring Plan ahead Plan lunches for the week. Mornings can be hectic. Getting everyone dressed, fed and out the door before the school bell rings is not as smooth as the movies make it out to be. Planning the week can not only take the thinking out but it allows your kids to get involved in the lunch box discussion for the week ahead.

Talking about the types of food your kids want to see in their lunch box can get them excited and aware of what to expect when they open their lunch. Sneak in foods to cover all food groups You may have to get creative to make sure your picky eater’s lunch covers the five major food groups: fruits, vegetables, protein, grains, and dairy. If your child is allergic to or intolerant to specific foods, it may be worth talking to your paediatrician.

If dietary restrictions are not an issue, you can try sneaking in foods your picky eater refuses to eat, such as blending cauliflower with mashed potatoes or adding spinach to a fruit smoothie. It is also worthwhile to ask your child why they dislike certain foods. If they simply do not like the texture or look, this can sometimes be remedied by trying different cooking techniques. For families with kids who are more selective eaters, lunches can be a source of stress. Picture: Pexels/Katerina Holmes Try a bento-box

You can find these everywhere now. A bento box allows you to separate foods into their own compartments (most kids do not like their foods touching, especially if they are going through a picky eating phase), offers an opportunity for lots of variety and colour (the more options and variety, the more your child will eat overall – think about how people eat at a buffet). Cut everything into bite sizes For kids who love to chat with friends during lunchtime and “forget” to eat, this may be the go-to tip.

Cutting foods in a similar shape and sizes allows kids to chat away and still reach into their lunch containers and grab a piece of food with little effort. Involve your child in lunch planning and preparation As mentioned above, one of the best ways to get your child to eat their lunch is to involve them in the planning and preparation process.