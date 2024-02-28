5 breakfast mistakes to avoid if you have diabetes

Breakfast, often praised as the most important meal of the day, plays a crucial role in managing diabetes. For individuals with diabetes, making wise choices during the morning hours can significantly impact blood sugar levels throughout the day.

Below, we will explore the common breakfast mistakes to avoid, providing practical tips for a balanced and diabetes-friendly morning routine. Have you been skipping protein items from breakfast? Then you should stop this practice now. Picture: Pexels/ Krisztina Papp Skipping protein Have you been skipping protein items from breakfast? Then you should stop this practice now. Protein helps in keeping you full for longer periods and stabilises glucose levels in your body.

Health experts reveal that protein-rich breakfasts improve glycemic control and reduce hunger in people with type 2 diabetes. Incorporate protein-rich items like eggs, lean meat and tofu into your breakfast meals. Having a glass of juice instead of fruit

Many people tend to have a glass of juice instead of fruit. But remember one large serving of juiced fruits contains significant carbohydrates and calories. That means you can experience a rise in blood sugar after having a glassful. Instead of drinking juice, opt for whole fresh fruit, which contains fibre, and pair it with a source of protein. If you love fresh juice and it's part of your culture, include it in your meal and stick to a half-cup serving.

According to experts, low-fibre breakfasts can lead to blood sugar spikes. Picture: Pexels/Taryn Elliot Not including fibre According to experts, low-fibre breakfasts can lead to blood sugar spikes. They reveal that dietary fibre regulates blood sugar levels, improves insulin sensitivity and supports digestive health. We would suggest you include whole-grain options and fibre-rich foods like chia seeds and flaxseeds.

Overindulging in portion sizes and excessive calorie intake When it comes to breakfast, it is easy to get carried away with portion sizes and calorie intake. However, for individuals with diabetes, it is important to be mindful of what and how much you eat to keep your sugar levels in check. Coffee is not bad, but more than one or two cups with sweetener and cream cancel out the health benefits. Picture: Pexels/Toni Cuenca Filling up on coffee