5 easy ways to improve and prepare for baby’s comfort during power outages

A power cut can make caring for your baby and family difficult and stressful, even if it is just for a few hours. Dis-Chem Baby City FMCG executive Ronald Govender notes that load shedding can be quite a challenge, especially when you have a baby to take care of.

Govender says power outages and erratic load-shedding schedules can disrupt your little one's routine and comfort, and he proposes practical tips and ideas for parents to ensure their baby's comfort during load shedding and make power outages a little easier for themselves and their little ones. Emergency lighting and power By investing in battery-powered lights or rechargeable solar lights, you can turn load shedding from a major disruption into a temporary inconvenience, ensuring your baby does not wake up to darkness during power outages.

Lighting provides a comforting glow and maintains a sense of familiarity, as well as providing a well-lit environment for changing and feeding, contributing to parents’ peace of mind and your baby’s comfort. The ability to keep in touch in case of an emergency is important when you have a little one, and power banks are important as back-up for charging mobile phones. For parents who use baby monitors, battery-powered alternatives are available to help you keep an eye on your little one even when the power is out.

Milk and food safety The sterility of milk bottles and food containers cannot be overemphasised. As the stages of load shedding increase when the grid is overloaded, it is worth considering a quick, easy sterilising machine, which steams and sterilises bottles in minutes and keeps them sterile for 24 hours with the lid on. Make use of flasks to store hot water for milk as well as food preparations. Insulated bottle warmers help keep water warm when there’s no hot water or kettle.

Familiarise yourself with food safety guidelines and the lifespan for different food items. This will help you determine the safety of perishable items during power outages. Prepare and freeze individual portions of food in advance. Use small food storage containers to freeze purées or soft foods like mashed fruits and vegetables. During load shedding, these frozen portions can be thawed as needed and consumed within the safe period.

Feeding and baby essentials Stay organised and plan for power outages. Keep a supply of essential baby items such as nappies, formula, wipes, and medication. It's also a good idea to have a manual or battery-powered breast pump on hand if you are breast-feeding or milk warmers. By having these supplies readily available, you won't have to worry about running out of milk during load shedding.

Quality sleepwear During this cold weather, when heating is a challenge because of power constraints, layer your baby’s clothing and dress them in rompers to ensure they are warm. Sleeping bags also help little ones regulate their temperature when sleeping, so they are less likely to be disturbed by being too hot or too cold. Breathable, all-natural fibre fabrics are more comfortable.

Ensure you also get warm blankets for additional warmth. For newborns, swaddling is great for keeping them warm and recreates the familiar deep pressure of the womb, which helps to calm and relax the baby and prepare them for sleep. Soothe and comfort your baby Battery-operated nebulisers are a reliable solution during load shedding. They provide uninterrupted respiratory treatment for babies who rely on nebuliser therapy.