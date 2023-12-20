5 health and wellness trends of 2023

In recent years, the wellness industry has seen a significant rise in popularity, with more and more people looking to lead a healthier lifestyle. You might be wondering what this means for the popular health and wellness fads of the last few years. Are we still using the home gym gear and leaving shelves at sporting goods stores empty?

What about the apps that helped us find calm in the midst of crazy or the supplements we downed to boost our immunity? With the help of Google search data, experts analysed which fitness and diet trends are the fastest growing in popularity this year. The era of Ozempic

Ozempic is an injectable diabetes medication that has become increasingly popular as people use it as an off-label tool to lose weight. Picture: Pexels Nataliya Vaitkevich “Ozempic” has become an umbrella term for a new class of medications that can induce weight loss, in part by quashing one’s appetite and slowing the emptying of the stomach. Ozempic is an injectable diabetes medication that has become increasingly popular as people use it as an off-label tool to lose weight. There’s also Wegovy, a different dose of the same substance in Ozempic that is approved to treat obesity. One interesting thing about drugs like Ozempic is how they can change how our brains work. People who use it have said that it helps stop their constant thoughts about food and eating.

However, some people who take these drugs have to deal with strong side effects such as losing muscle, feeling really sick, throwing up, having trouble going to the bathroom, and sometimes, in very few cases, not getting enough nutrients. Vitamin seaweed Sea moss gel, also known as Irish moss gel, has become popular in the wellness industry due to its potential health benefits.

Sea moss is a type of seaweed that is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Sea moss gel is made by blending Irish moss, a type of red algae, with water until it forms a smooth, gel-like consistency. Picture: Pexels Jill Burrow It is made by blending Irish moss, a type of red algae, with water until it forms a smooth, gel-like consistency. It can be added to smoothies and juices or used as a thickener in recipes. It is believed to boost the immune system, improve digestion, and support healthy skin, hair, and nails. Sea moss gel is a good source of essential nutrients such as iodine, iron, magnesium, calcium, and vitamins A, E, and K.

These nutrients are essential for proper organ function, bone health, and immune function. Sea moss gel has also been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties, which may help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease. Sober curious

The sober curious movement is growing because people are starting to think differently about alcohol. Picture: Pexels Ron Lach In recent times, more and more people are becoming interested in a new way of living called “sober curious”. This means they are curious about what life would be like with less alcohol or even without it altogether. The sober curious movement is growing because people are starting to think differently about alcohol. Rather than seeing it as a must-have at social gatherings, many are exploring healthier options and looking for ways to feel good without relying on alcohol.

More people are learning about the effects of alcohol on their bodies and minds, and this is leading them to think about their drinking habits Choosing to be sober and curious can bring many good things. People often find that they sleep better, have more energy, and feel happier. It can also lead to better relationships and more meaningful experiences. When someone is sober and curious, they may discover new ways to have fun and connect with others, without needing alcohol to do it.

Gut-brain connection In 2022 and 2023, TikTok users set the internet alight with the claim that “hot girls have IBS”. This was a movement that allowed us to open up the conversation surrounding tummy trouble, discussing experiences and seeking out advice for the best ways to alleviate discomfort.

With the world becoming more toxic and stress levels on the rise over the last two decades, we’ve seen a huge rise in patients with gut problems. Picture:Pexels Kindel Medi The trend is set to flourish in 2024, with more of us looking for new ways to nurture our gut health. With the world becoming more toxic and stress levels on the rise over the last two decades, we’ve seen a huge rise in patience with gut problems. Primal movement and HIIT (high-intensity interval training)

Excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC) can increase calorie burn for up to 24 hours after a high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout. One of the benefits of HIIT workouts is that you just need to complete a 20-minute workout to receive the fitness and health benefits. People are searching for ways to stretch screen-weary muscles and flex desk-bound bodies. Picture: Pexels Franco Monsalvo Neck pain is an important personal and societal burden, affecting 30% to 50% of adults in the general population in any given year.