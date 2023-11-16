5 must-have accessories for summer

Without accessories, most fashion looks would be bland, so it is important to have a collection of statement pieces that will elevate your look. Something as small as earrings can make or break your outfit, hence it’s a must to own a wide range of accessories.

Below is a list of accessories that you must have to stay fashionable and trendy at all times. Wristwatch You should have at least three watches, silver, gold and a casual, in your wardrobe. Each watch will be reserved for a specific occasion. For example, when wearing a simple T-shirt and jeans, you rock your casual watch.

For evening black-tie events, a gold watch will work best, and a silver one can be paired with a nice, formal look. Also, the colours you’re wearing will determine which watch to wear. Stylish wristwatch. Picture: Pexels Handbags

Handbags are some of the best fashion investments because a good-quality handbag can last for years and be passed from one generation to another. For intimate events, a small handbag would do, unless you have a child, then you should probably carry a tote. A good-quality handbag can last for years. Picture: Pexels Fragrance: Your outfit may be a show-stopper, but a good perfume will ensure that you leave a remarkable statement. A signature scent is always the best because that way, people are able to remember you.

Something that stays in the room even after you leave, but not too overpowering, would do. Always wear perfume for that unforgettable scent. Picture: Pexels Sunglasses: These are the ultimate summer essentials. They not only shield your eyes, but also offer a certain level coolness that no other accessory can quite match. While classic sunglasses designs have their appeal, it’s hard not to be captivated by the current sunglasses trends of 2023. Rocking sunglasses makes you cool. Picture: Pexels Satin scarf: You may be wondering why you need a scarf in summer, but the truth is, a satin scarf works for all seasons. This multifunctional accessory is a must-have if you want to add elegance to your looks.