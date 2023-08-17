5 Must-have superfoods for women’s health

Of course, eating healthy is important for everyone. But when it comes to women, there are certain foods that are more beneficial. This is because there are some issues that are more prone to affect women. Things such as brittle bones and breast cancer, for example. Then, there is also pregnancy, the menstrual cycle and menopause to consider.

In other words, every woman’s body has different needs. For that reason, we are going to go through a list of some of the superfoods for women so that they can benefit from all the nutrients that will keep their bodies protected and working well, even throughout the ageing process. If you are unsure what superfoods are, health expert Maria Ascencao says superfoods are exceptionally nutrient-dense foods. Ascencao says they are usually high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which can help prevent disease, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, help improve immunity and decrease inflammation.

“No single superfood can provide all the nutrition, health benefits, and energy needed to nourish the body. However, superfoods, incorporated into a healthy diet (which excludes processed foods and those high in sugar) may help balance blood sugar levels, maintain a healthy weight, and fight chronic diseases like diabetes and even cancer,” she says. In a nutshell, women need to take a proactive approach to support their health. And addressing your diet is one of the best ways. And ladies, no matter how busy your day is, benefiting your health is as simple as loading up on female-focused nutrients. While these foods will not cover all your nutrient bases, incorporating them into your diet as often as possible can help give you a wide range of protection.

Almonds have been around since Biblical times and are a staple in the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet. Picture: Pexels/Ba Tik Almonds Almonds have been around since Biblical times and are a staple in the heart-healthy Mediterranean diet. Mild and versatile, the nuts work well in sweet and savoury dishes. These days, nearly every packaged food – from yoghurt to breakfast cereal – claims it is loaded with probiotics, helpful bacteria that promote healthy digestion and a strong immune system.

Nuts are sold everywhere, including grocery stores and farmers' markets. Whole grains Carbs are an essential component of the human body, and it is critical to consume only beneficial carbohydrates, which are abundant in whole grains.

Whole grains such as quinoa, millet, oats, and brown rice are low in fat and high in fibre, resulting in a healthy gut. They also help to avoid a variety of lifestyle disorders. Regular servings of low-fat or Greek yoghurt ensure that you get enough calcium. Picture: Pexels/Nuruddin Bharmal Low-fat yoghurt Strong bone health makes a crucial impact on everyone’s health, but ladies, it is especially important for you. According to research, women are more likely to develop osteoporosis than men because they tend to have smaller, thinner bones.

Once women reach menopause, there is a sharp decrease in oestrogen, a hormone that helps protect bones. Regular servings of low-fat or Greek yoghurt ensure that you get enough calcium. Plus, yoghurt’s probiotics keep everything in your GI tract running smoothly. Fatty fish

Salmon, tuna, and various other fish are superfoods for hair and skin. All these contain vitamin E, vitamin C, an excellent amount of protein, and fatty acids, which are necessary for hair and skin health. Along with that fish is crucial for boosting your immunity and supporting your organ’s health. With good nourishment, you find a boost in your brain performance and other physical activities. Beetroot is a super versatile type of vegetable, so you can incorporate it into your diet in a number of different ways. Picture: Pexels/Roman Odintsov Beetroot