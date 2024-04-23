5 reasons to keep on loving eggs

Eggs have been a dietary staple for centuries, cherished as a versatile and nutritious food. Yet misconceptions surrounding eggs, particularly the cholesterol content and impact on heart health, continue to cause confusion. In the extensive pursuit of health and well-being, understanding the fundamentals becomes crucial. With wellness often conceptualised through the triumvirate of physical, mental, and social health, the dietary choices one makes can significantly impact this holistic balance.

Among the myriad of nutritional options, eggs stand out not just as a dietary staple but as a powerhouse of nutrients that remarkably support the three pillars of health. Physical health Eggs, often referred to as nature's multivitamin, pack a dense concentration of nutrients essential for various aspects of physical health. Each egg is a source of high-quality protein, presenting all nine essential amino acids necessary for muscle repair and growth.

This makes eggs an indispensable part of the diet, particularly for individuals engaged in physical activity. Beyond protein, eggs are a treasure trove of vitamins and minerals. They contain vitamin D, crucial for bone health and immune function; B vitamins for energy metabolism; and selenium, an antioxidant that plays a key role in preventing cell damage. Perhaps most notably, egg yolks are one of the few food sources of choline, a nutrient vital for brain development and liver function, emphasising the egg’s role in supporting physical development and maintenance.

Mental health The benefits of eggs extend into the realm of mental health, courtesy of their nutrient composition. The aforementioned choline is not just pivotal for physical health but is also essential for brain development and neurotransmitter synthesis, which can influence mood and cognitive functions.

Sustainable choice Amidst growing environmental concerns, eggs also emerged as a sustainable protein source. Compared to other animal-based proteins, they have a lower carbon footprint, making them a more environmentally friendly option for those looking to balance health with ecological responsibility. Clearing up the cholesterol confusion

One of the most persistent myths surrounding eggs is their supposed contribution to high cholesterol levels. Yet research continues to support that dietary cholesterol, such as that found in eggs, has a minimal effect on blood cholesterol levels for most of us. In fact, the Dietary Guidelines suggest that dietary cholesterol is rather considered within the context of an overall healthy eating pattern, rather than focusing solely on individual foods that have cholesterol, like eggs. Eggs-actly what your heart needs

Contrary to popular belief, enjoying eggs in moderation does not negatively impact our hearts. Eggs, as part of a healthy diet, may improve some heart health markers. A study published in the Nutrients found that eating eggs as part of a healthy diet was associated with increased levels of HDL (good) cholesterol – the kind that protects against heart disease. Cooking up convenience

Eggs are prized for versatility and convenience in the kitchen. Whether boiled, scrambled, poached, or incorporated into tasty dishes like omelettes, frittatas, or salads, eggs offer endless possibilities for delicious and nutritious meals. Added to that, their shelf life makes them an ideal choice for busy individuals seeking convenient and wholesome foods. Eggs deserve a prominent place in a healthy and balanced diet. Scientists continue to debunk the egg/cholesterol confusion as eggs emerge as a cost-effective source of high-quality protein with numerous health benefits.

So, keep serving up some eggs – any time of the day – to continue to reap the many nutritional rewards they offer. Spinach, Feta and Chicken Egg Rolls recipe Spinach, Feta and Chicken Egg Rolls. Picture: Supplied/The South African Poultry Association (SAPA) Serves 4

Preparation time: 20 minutes Cooking time: 15 minutes Cost per recipe: Serves 4 for under R100

Ingredients: · 60 ml (¼ cup) butter or margarine · 8 eggs

· 60 ml (¼ cup) milk · Salt and pepper · 2 handfuls baby spinach leaves

· 125 ml (½ cup) feta, crumbled · 250 ml (1 cup) shredded left-over roast chicken · 60 ml (¼ cup) sweet chilli sauce

Method: Step 1 Heat a large frying pan over high heat and melt a tablespoonful of the butter/margarine.

Step 2 Beat together 2 eggs and 15 ml (1 tbsp) of the milk. Season with salt and pepper. Pour into the pan and swirl to coat the base. Cook for about 2 minutes or until the egg is just cooked and the bottom is golden. Slide onto a plate and keep warm. Repeat with remaining eggs. Step 3