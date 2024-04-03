5 superfood swops to try this year

IF YOU want to eat a little healthier this year, it does not require completely changing your diet. In many cases, you can make a few substitutions with the foods you enjoy and will have lower-fat foods that are tasty and nutritious. Here are some healthy food swops that use superfoods.

If you are unsure what superfoods are, health expert Maria Ascencao notes that superfoods are exceptionally nutrient-dense foods. Ascencao says they are usually high in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which can help prevent disease, lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, help improve immunity, and decrease inflammation. “No single superfood can provide all the nutrition, health benefits, and energy needed to nourish the body.

“However, superfoods, incorporated into a healthy diet (which excludes processed foods and those high in sugar) may help balance blood sugar levels, maintain a healthy weight, and fight chronic diseases like diabetes and even cancer,” she says. Instead of quinoa, turn to barley, oats and brown rice. Picture: Pexels/Trista Chen Instead of quinoa, turn to barley, oats and brown rice All three of these amazing grains are less expensive (than quinoa) and often sold in bulk. I love oats and barley because of their special fibre: beta-glucan.

It is good for your heart, and new research shows that it helps you feel full longer so you are less capable of overeating. Swop yoghurt for kefir or almond milk Yoghurt is one of the food sources that provides probiotics which are required for optimal gut and immune function.

Kefir is a great drinkable alternative to yoghurt with the same probiotic benefits. If you are cutting back on dairy, try using almond milk which acts as a great dairy-free calcium source. Switch chicken for salmon or tuna. Picture: Pexels/Sebastian Coman Photography Switch chicken for salmon or tuna Chicken and other lean meats are great for cutting calories from fattier meats like beef and lamb.

However, reports reveal that few proteins provide the nutritional benefit of salmon or tuna which are high in those necessary omega-3s helping fuel the body with healthy fats. Instead of kale, choose another leafy green, such as mustard greens, collard, Swiss chard or turnip greens Kale used to be a deal, but with its popularity came a higher price tag. Instead, keep your eye out for any dark green leafy vegetable that your market has on sale.

Use sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson Use sweet potatoes instead of white potatoes Many people enjoy potatoes in savoury dishes, but they tend to be high in carbs and fat, and not very nutritious. Instead of having traditional white potatoes in your dishes, try sweet potatoes. These are a superfood, so they are filled with nutrients and are amazing to enjoy all year long.