It’s World Food Day! World Food Day is observed annually on October 16 every year. It is celebrated with the aim of shedding light on the millions of people globally who lack the means to afford a nutritious diet and the crucial necessity of consistent access to wholesome food.

A variety of events and initiatives are organised on this day, involving governments, organisations and individuals, with the common goal of addressing food-related challenges and advancing food security. The ultimate objective is to guarantee that every individual has access to safe, wholesome and sustainable food while simultaneously preserving the planet’s resources. Fat is a common nutrient that your body needs for several reasons. These include giving energy to the body, absorbing vitamins, for maintaining heart and brain health.

You might be under the impression that fat should be avoided if you want to shed those extra kilos. It is extremely important for us to distinguish between healthy and unhealthy fats. Eating a variety of healthy fats can help you get all the nutrients you need. For instance, your diet should include plenty of plant foods (such as whole-grain products, fruits and vegetables), and a moderate amount of lean, low-fat and animal-based food (like meat and dairy products) to help control your fat, cholesterol, carbohydrates and calories.

Below are some foods with the lowest fat content. Just double-check the labels and watch portion sizes to make sure the fat fits within your daily allowance. Green vegetables contain almost no fats of any kind, but instead are high in healthy minerals and vitamins including calcium, potassium, folate, vitamin A and vitamin K. Picture: Pexe;s/Rodolfo Quirós Green vegetables Green vegetables contain almost no fats of any kind, but instead are high in healthy minerals and vitamins including calcium, potassium, folate, vitamin A and vitamin K. They are especially rich in a number of natural plant-based compounds that reduce inflammation and support body health.

With all these reasons, it is not surprising that studies show that a diet rich in green vegetables can protect the body against a number of chronic diseases such as metabolic heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and even some types of cancer. Green vegetables that are commonly used and have good health effects include spinach and lettuce. These vegetables can be used to make salads or even smoothies. The way to prepare these vegetables depends on each person’s preferences. Non-fat kefir

Kefir is a fermented dairy beverage that is like drinkable yoghurt, and it is surprisingly high in protein and low in fat, containing 11g of protein per cup and 0g of fat. Plus, as with other dairy foods, Kefir is high in calcium giving you bone health benefits. Add in some non-fat milk for an even more protein-packed smoothie, along with your favourite fruit and some greens, like kale or spinach. Tofu is a tasty and wholesome complement to any meal. Picture: Pexels/Ella Olsson Tofu

This fat-free food is a fantastic source of protein and has a low-fat content by nature. Tofu is a tasty and wholesome complement to any meal, whether you prefer it stir-fried, grilled or in a salad. Whole grains In addition to being low in fat, whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and whole-wheat pasta are also high in fibre, which helps keep you feeling full and content. These foods are a great option for a healthy diet because they are also loaded with important vitamins and minerals.