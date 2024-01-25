5 tips for staying vegan after Veganuary

If you took on Veganuary 2024 and are nailing it, give yourself a pat on the back. It can be a tough challenge to complete. So, now what? If you are happy with what you have accomplished and are looking forward to adding meat back into your diet, well that is great.

However, if you feel that now you have tried veganism, you are ready to carry it on further into the year or possibly forever, we are here to help. Here are a few tips to help you on your vegan journey. Look out for vegan options in restaurants. Picture: Pexels Look out for vegan options in restaurants

Long gone are the days when vegans would have to settle for a plate of chips or salad at a restaurant. Staying vegan all year round no longer means you have to miss out on a meal with friends or family. Find vegan recipes to fill in for your staple meals If you used to cook a specific curry all the time as a meat eater and are really missing the comfort food now you have gone vegan, have a look online to find a meat-free version of the recipe.

Most classic meals can be adapted to make them vegan and will help stop you feeling like you are missing out. Find vegan recipes to fill in for your staple meals. Picture: Pexels/Valeria Boltneva Join a community Some of the best communities are local ones. If you are on Facebook, do a search for your area. This will help keep you motivated.

Your local social media group will also be a really useful source of information when you want to find out about local shops and restaurants and even new foods on the shelves. Think about your habits during Veganuary What were your favourite non-vegan snacks? Where did you tend to get your burgers or fish and chips?

Make an alternate plan about where and what you are going to eat in advance to stay vegan and keep you from falling back on old habits in the heat of the moment. Learn ingredient-swapping tricks. Picture: Pexels/Maria Orlova Learn ingredient-swapping tricks Meals can often be easily made vegan by removing one or two ingredients or replacing them with their vegan counterparts. Some ideas include swapping the cheese on pizza for vegan cheese and topping it with lots of vegetables and olives.