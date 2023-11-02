5 ways to prevent burn-out this exam season

Burn-out is a state of chronic physical and emotional exhaustion that is typically caused by prolonged periods of stress, excessive workload, and a lack of recovery time. It can manifest as a feeling of being overwhelmed, mentally drained and emotionally detached. Burn-out often occurs when individuals feel overwhelmed by the demands placed on them and struggle to cope with the stress.

Burn-out is common in students, particularly during exam seasons. The pressures of academic learning, deadlines and performance expectations coupled with end-of-year fatigue can contribute to burn-out. It is especially prevalent among high-achieving students who may push themselves to the limit to meet their goals. According to research, burn-out rates among students vary, but it affects a significant portion of the student population. Here are five ways students can reduce or prevent burn-out during the exam season:

Time management Plan a realistic study schedule that allows for breaks and rest. Break down your tasks into manageable chunks while considering your energy levels. Avoid cramming and prioritise regular study sessions to maintain a consistent pace without becoming overwhelmed.

Self-care Take care of your physical and mental well-being. Engage in activities that help you relax and recharge, such as exercise, hobbies, or spending time with loved ones. Ensure you are getting enough sleep, eating nutritious meals, and taking breaks to rejuvenate during study periods.

Prioritise and set boundaries Learn to prioritise your tasks based on importance and urgency. Recognise that it’s okay to say no to additional commitments that may cause excessive stress or disrupt your study routine. Setting boundaries around your time and energy will help prevent burn-out.

Seek support Reach out for support when needed. Talk to family, friends, or mentors about your stress and concerns. Seek assistance from teachers or tutors if you require additional clarification or guidance on the study material. Many educational institutions provide counselling services or mental health support that can be beneficial.

Practise mindfulness and relaxation techniques Incorporate mindfulness and relaxation exercises into your daily routine. This can include deep breathing exercises, meditation, yoga, or engaging in activities that promote relaxation. These practices help reduce stress levels and improve focus during study sessions.