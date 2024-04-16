5 ways you can play your part in saving the planet

Instead of being commemorated only on April 22, World Earth Day should be an everyday occurrence. All the damage that has been done to our planet didn’t happen overnight; it took decades. We need the same energy to save the environment. This World Earth Day, here’s what you can do to play your part in saving the planet:

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: Many people buy bottled water and instead of throwing it away, they refill the bottle at a store. This not only helps the planet but saves money too. Switch from plastic to shopping bags: When going grocery shopping, never leave your shopping bags behind. Instead of paying R1 for each plastic bag every time you shop, pay at least R20 for a bag you can use for years. Invest in arts and crafts: If you have a stack of plastic bags in your drawer, don’t throw them away. Instead, get a crotchet needle and start making a shopping bag. That way, you’ll learn a new skill while also playing your part in keeping the environment clean.

Do not litter, rather recycle. Picture: Supplied. Do not litter: It’s shameful to see people, especially adults, littering. By littering, you’re not creating jobs for anyone; you are harming the environment. No matter what, never litter. Hold onto your trash until you find a bin, and then throw it into that. Teach your children to do the same. Upcycle your clothes: Do not throw away the clothes you no longer wear. If they are in good condition, donate them to someone else who needs them.