6 thoughtful gifts to show mom you love her this Mother's Day

With Mother's Day approaching on May 12, many of us find ourselves in a familiar quandary, scratching our heads and asking the age-old question: "What gift do I get for my mom?" It's a tale as old as time, our beloved moms, the superheroes in our lives, are often the toughest to shop for.

When asked what they'd like for their special day, they often respond with a dismissive wave and the classic line of "I don’t need anything" or "I have everything". Our list of options will help you spoil your mom this Mother's Day. Our moms deserve to feel extraordinary, loved and valued on every occasion.

Instant mobile photo printer/ polaroid camera In today's digital era, where snapping photos is as easy as a click and sharing them is just a tap away, our precious family moments often get trapped in the digital realm of Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. This device is a game changer for moms who love to hold onto memories. Picture: Ola Dapo/Pexels But what about the moms who treasure these memories and yearn for something more tangible?

This device is a game changer for moms who love to hold onto memories. It can turn a digital photo into a physical keepsake that can be framed, added to a family album or shared with loved ones the old-fashioned way. Celebrate mom with a rosé as elegant as she is A bottle of Black Elephant Vintners' The Fox and the Flamingo Rosé is the perfect way to show your mom just how much you appreciate her.

Spoil mom with a classy bottle of lovely rosé. Picture: Supplied Wine enthusiasts and novices alike will find joy in The Fox and the Flamingo Rosé. It's a wine that celebrates the essence of spring and the spirit of Mother's Day. The wine can be purchased from Black Elephant Vintners online. Gift her the luxury of sustainable loungewear

After tackling the daily hustle of juggling work, family schedules and social commitments, every mom deserves to kick back in something that feels as good as it looks. And let's face it, the age-old track pants and hoodie duo is due for an upgrade. Loungewear is the new ‘day-off’ wear. Picture: Supplied Crafted from breathable, ultra-soft fabric, these sets promise a “second skin” feel that move effortlessly with the body.

Whether she's powering through emails from the home office, enjoying a lazy Sunday, or simply unwinding after a long day, these loungewear sets are the ultimate Mother's Day spoil. N3YH is offering these must-have sets for R1 800 with the sweet deal of free delivery. Just visit their website to get the set. Get her a home-made gin cocktail kit

Who says Mother's Day can't be shaken up a bit? Move over chocolates and flowers, this year, let's toast to Mom with something a little more spirited. How about a cocktail recipe book that keeps on giving, long after the last sip? How about a cocktail recipe book that keeps on giving, long after the last sip? Picture: Matteo Milan/Pexels Imagine the fun she'll have flipping through a book brimming with concoctions, each page offering a new adventure in mixology. And to make sure she's got all she needs to dive right in, pair that book with a beginner's cocktail kit.

A shaker, strainer, jigger and some fancy glasses are all the ingredients for a Mother's Day win. And if you’re feeling adventurous and want to dive straight into the deep end of cocktail crafting, here’s a recipe: Roku Clover Club

Ingredients Roku Japanese gin - 50ml Egg white/cellulose - 15ml

Lemon juice - 20ml Sugar syrup - 20ml Five muddled raspberries

Ice Method Pour all of your ingredients into a blender and blitz until everything is thoroughly mixed. Strain the mixture over ice into a tumbler, lightly dust with cinnamon and sip away.

A sentimental gift for mom – “Tell me your life story, Mom” We've all been there, listening to our moms recount their younger days, leaving us in stitches or resulting in the longest hug known to mankind. It's those moments that remind us that our moms have lived vibrant, rich lives before us, and they're still growing and learning every day.

That's where the "Tell Me Your Life Story, Mom" journal comes into play. The journal is thoughtfully designed with prompts to guide the writer through the storytelling journey. Picture: Jan Kahánek/Pexels The journal is thoughtfully designed with prompts to guide your mom through her storytelling journey, making it easy for her to dive in. Birth-month flower growing kit