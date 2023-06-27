6 types of foods that promote sustainable eating

Although the concept of sustainability dates back several centuries, it has recently entered the limelight once again. So what exactly is sustainable food? And how can you be sure that you’re practising a sustainable style of eating?

A quick internet search reveals a lot of different definitions for what exactly the term “sustainability” means. To put it simply, however, sustainable eating puts the focus on foods that are produced in a way that is beneficial for the environment, supports local communities and is humane to farmers, workers and animals alike. That said, here are some of the foods you should be eating that promote sustainability.

Local fruit and vegetables Fresh, locally-grown produce should be a staple of every health and environmentally-conscious person. Aim for the most direct relationship to the produce possible because the transportation of fruits and vegetables consumes a great deal of energy.

The best scenario would be growing your own produce, of course, but if this isn’t a possibility, try visiting your local farmers’ market. Moringa Moringa is an African tropical tree with more health benefits than your average green vegetable.

Poultry Poultry, like turkey and chicken, require less land, less feed, and less water than beef, making them a more sustainable option. As always, it's important to know where your meat is coming from.

Poor poultry slaughter and processing can spell disastrous environmental and social harm. Nuts and seeds Nuts and seeds are considered to be little powerhouses of the meal plan. Their protein, vitamin E, and good fat content, paired with desirable flavour and texture, remain unmatched. They add crunchiness to salads, soups and desserts.

Sardines Sardines and other small species of fish, such as anchovies, are all excellent choices when it comes to sustainability. They can be grilled or baked and drizzled with a bit of olive oil, lemon juice, and your choice of herbs and seasonings. Oats