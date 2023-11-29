7 benefits of pumpkin seeds

Do you ever think about the hidden superpowers in your food? We're talking about those everyday ingredients that might hold the key to boosting your health and well-being. Let's take a closer look at the underrated hero - pumpkin seeds - and uncover their remarkable benefits, backed by science. Plus, we'll explore how the way in which we prepare and consume our food can unlock or diminish its nutritional value.

Why pumpkin seeds are touted as superfoods Pumpkin seeds, also known as pepitas, might seem like simple snacks or festive garnishes, but they’re actually nutritional powerhouses. Science has revealed seven compelling benefits of pumpkin seeds that you might be missing out on: Heart Health

Magnesium, found in abundance in pumpkin seeds, is a key player in promoting heart health. Research supports that a diet high in magnesium is linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular issues. Pumpkin seeds are a classic aphrodisiac, helping to increase the number and quality of sperm. Zinc, which helps improve male fertility, is another abundant element in these seeds. This is based on research published in “The Journal of Reproduction & Infertility” in 2018. Nutrient density

Pumpkin seeds pack a punch with protein, fibre, healthy fats, and an array of essential vitamins and minerals, including zinc, which is crucial for immune function and overall health. Sleep support Ever heard that warm milk helps you sleep? Well, there's a reason for that. Pumpkin seeds are a source of tryptophan, an amino acid that helps your body produce melatonin, the sleep hormone.

Antioxidant support The carotenoids and vitamin E in pumpkin seeds are powerful antioxidants that assist in shielding your body from oxidative stress and inflammation. Blood sugar regulation

By incorporating pumpkin seeds into your diet, you may be able to help maintain stable blood sugar levels, which is vital for overall health. Linked to a reduced risk of certain cancers A recent Healthline article suggests that pumpkin seeds may contain plant compounds that could protect against cancer growth.

In fact, a 2012 observational study found that eating pumpkin seeds was associated with a reduced risk of breast cancer in postmenopausal women. For the guys out there, pumpkin seeds have been linked to promoting prostate health, providing a protective effect for this crucial gland. Weight management

With a mix of healthy fats, protein and fibre, pumpkin seeds can be a handy ally in your weight management efforts. But hold on! It's not just about what we eat - it's also about how we prepare and consume our food that matters. The nutritional potential of pumpkin seeds and other foods can be altered or diminished by cooking and processing methods. When pumpkin seeds are roasted at high temperatures for long periods, some heat-sensitive nutrients may be degraded.

To preserve the nutritional benefits, consider snacking on raw pumpkin seeds or lightly roasting them at lower temperatures. This way, you can ensure you're reaping the full spectrum of advantages that nature intended. While pumpkin seeds offer these potential health benefits, it's important to consider how we consume and prepare our foods to truly capture their nutritional goodness. Many common cooking methods can strip foods of their essential nutrients, leaving us with meals that may taste good but lack the vital health benefits we need.

For instance, roasting pumpkin seeds at high temperatures for a prolonged period can degrade some of the heat-sensitive nutrients. In the grand scheme of things, it's not just about pumpkin seeds; the way we choose to prepare and consume all our foods matters. As you venture into your next meal, take a moment to consider the hidden nutritional potential of every bite.