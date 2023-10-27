7 reasons why tiredness has nothing to do with sleep

We’ve all experienced the hangry phenomenon – that mix of hunger and anger that can turn even the most mild-mannered individuals into growling beasts. And let’s not forget those awful nights of tossing and turning, when a restless sleep leaves us feeling like zombies the next day. But what happens when these two afflictions join forces, causing a relentless and draining fatigue that seems impossible to shake off?

While the occasional afternoon power nap is harmless, excessive daytime sleepiness is no laughing matter. It often serves as a red flag, signalling an underlying medical issue that should be taken seriously. Moreover, what if you’re clocking in the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep every night and still find yourself lacking the spring in your step? Feeling tired can stem from a variety of factors, whether they be physical or mental roadblocks.

It could be exhaustion from sleep deprivation, muscle fatigue following intense exercise, or even the consequences of inadequate nutrition and hydration, leaving you feeling like an empty gas tank on the highway of life. Micronutrient deficiencies can also pack a punch, zapping your energy levels to an ultimate low. To add to the mix, mental health disorders can cast a shadow over your mood, dampening both your spirits and energy levels. And let’s not forget excessive stress, which can leave you questioning if time even exists to have a moment of respite.

Below are reasons why your tiredness has nothing to do with sleep If you feel tuckered out more often than you’d predict based on your snooze patterns, one of these factors might be the cause. Dehydration

Total body water is vital to the physiological function of the human body. The “Journal of Nutrition” published a study on how mild dehydration affects mood in healthy young women. The study suggests that dehydration can lead to negative effects on mood, including increased tiredness and decreased energy. Energy and nutrient imbalances

Diet culture often promotes restrictive eating patterns, such as extremely low-calorie diets or cutting out entire food groups. Severely restricting your calorie intake or eliminating essential nutrients can lead to inadequate energy supply to the body, resulting in fatigue and low energy levels. Some diet trends may focus on eating a narrow range of foods, which can potentially result in nutrient deficiencies. Deficiencies in important vitamins and minerals, such as iron, vitamin B12, or magnesium, can lead to fatigue and compromised energy levels.

Stress and anxiety A study published in the National Institute of Health on fatigue, health and behaviour found that individuals experiencing higher levels of stress and anxiety reported greater fatigue levels. The study suggested that chronic stress disrupts the body’s natural regulatory systems, leading to increased fatigue.

Depression Another study published in the “International Journal of Behavioral Medicine” explored the relationship between stress, anxiety, and fatigue in a sample of working adults. The findings suggested that higher levels of stress and anxiety were associated with increased tiredness and low overall energy levels.

Your social environment Just like too much stimulation can make you feel like tapping out, lack of social stimulation, loneliness and boredom can snowball into feelings of tiredness Hormonal changes

Another study published in the “Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism” examined the impact of hormonal changes, specifically related to the menstrual cycle, on fatigue levels in women. The findings indicated that fluctuations in hormones, such as oestrogen and progesterone, throughout the menstrual cycle were associated with increased fatigue. Anaemia