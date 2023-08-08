7 Vital health checks for women

As the health-care landscape shifts towards preventative managed care, the emphasis on health checks and screenings has become paramount. These proactive measures, conducted by medical professionals, aim to detect diseases and health conditions before symptoms manifest, ultimately making treatment easier and more effective.

The clinical team at Bonitas Medical Fund highlight the crucial check-ups that women should prioritize for their well-being. Breast Cancer Starting from the age of 18, regular self-examinations of the breasts are recommended. If any changes are noticed or felt, immediate consultation with a doctor is crucial. Early detection can save lives.

In terms of mammograms, there are varying recommendations. Some doctors suggest having a mammogram every two years from the age of 40, while others believe it should commence at the age of 50. A mammogram is a low-dose X-ray that radiologists analyse to identify changes in breast tissue. Although age is the greatest risk factor for breast cancer, it is important to note that women can develop breast cancer at a young age. Genetics also plays a role in determining the risk of breast cancer.

Having a first-degree relative (such as a mother, sister, or daughter) with breast cancer nearly doubles a woman’s risk, and having two first-degree relatives increases the risk three-fold. It is also worth mentioning that breast cancer can also affect men, so women who have a father or brother with breast cancer face a higher risk themselves. Cervical cancer

South Africa has been grappling with a high incidence of cervical cancer, largely attributed to inadequate regular screenings among women. However, regular screening plays a crucial role in detecting early changes in the cervix that can be treated effectively, potentially saving lives. The following screenings are recommended: Pap Test (Pap Smear)

This test examines cell changes (pre-cancers) in the cervix that may progress to cancer if left untreated. Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Test This test identifies the presence of the virus responsible for the majority of cervical cancers.

For women between the ages of 21 and 65, it is recommended to have a pap smear every two years. From the age of 30 onwards, a pap smear and HPV test can be conducted every five years. To further combat cervical cancer, a vaccine has been developed to protect women against HPV. This vaccine is administered free of charge on an annual basis to girls between Grades 4 and 7 (ages 9 to 12) in all government schools. The HPV vaccination has the potential to be a cost-effective strategy for reducing the risk of cervical cancer among women in South Africa.

HIV/Aids It is a misconception that men predominantly become infected with HIV/AIDS. Studies show that women are getting infected at a faster rate, particularly in developing countries and are both infected more and suffer more, than men. It is advisable for women to have an HIV test annually. Bone Density

As you age, your bones become thinner and weaker. Over time this can lead to a condition called osteoporosis. If you’re aged 65 or older a bone density test is recommended, which is covered by Bonitas. Called a DEXA scan, the frequency of this screening varies depending on your bone density and other risk factors. Your doctor may suggest you have this test earlier if you: – Broke a bone in the past.

– Have taken steroids for a long time. – Have rheumatoid arthritis. – Are underweight.

– Have a parent who has broken a hip after a minor injury. Treatment for osteoporosis is readily available, ask your doctor. Colorectal cancer screening

Tests for colorectal cancer involve checking for tissue growths called polyps in the colon or rectum. If you are not at an elevated risk for cancer, it is recommended to start these tests at the age of 45. A colonoscopy, which examines the entire colon, should be done every 3-10 years based on the findings of the exam. Additionally, an annual faecal immunochemical Test (FIT) can screen for hidden blood in the stool, an early sign of colon cancer. Skin checks

Skin cancer, including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and melanoma, can be detected through regular skin examinations. It is advised to carefully examine your skin at least once a month, particularly if you have many moles. For those with a family history of skin cancer, regular check-ups by a doctor or dermatologist are essential to ensure early detection and prompt treatment. Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs)

NCDs, also known as lifestyle diseases, pose significant health risks in South Africa. Hypertension (high blood pressure), diabetes, mental health issues, and obesity are among the most common NCDs. Weight and BMI With nearly 70% of women in South Africa being overweight or obese, monitoring weight and Body Mass Index (BMI) is crucial. BMI is calculated by dividing weight in kilograms by height in meters and then dividing the answer by height again.

A BMI below 18.5 indicates underweight, while a BMI over 30 is considered obese. Diabetes With over 4.6 million people living with diabetes in South Africa, regular blood glucose checks are vital. There are two main types of diabetes, Type 1 and Type 2, both of which require proper treatment and management.

Undiagnosed diabetes can lead to severe complications such as blindness, heart attacks, stroke, kidney failure, impotence and amputation. Blood Pressure Hypertension, often referred to as the “silent killer”, occurs when blood pressure remains elevated over time.