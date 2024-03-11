7 ways to use stale bread

You know the problem: you buy a loaf of bread, use half of it and the rest wastes away on your counter or in your cupboard or pantry. Before you know it, you have stale bread. What a waste! Or is it? Here are seven of our best-loved leftover ideas to make the most of every slice:

Breaded chicken. Picture: Pexels/Anna Guerrero Bread crumbs You never know when having a stash of pre-made bread crumbs in your pantry will come in handy. From fishcakes to pasta with a crunchy herbed crust, schnitzels and meatballs, their uses are endless and offer delicious results.

Since the bread needs to be processed down to a fine crumb, very dry, stale bread is ideal as it is delicate and will break apart more easily than fresh bread. Croutons Home-made croutons are just about the easiest thing to make, and a million times better than anything you can buy at the store.

They are also easy to customise with whatever seasoning you might be craving, can be made with any kind of bread that you have on hand (including gluten-free) and can be made large or small, soft or crispy or plain or seasoned. Made with a variety of fresh vegetables, the salad is known mainly for the addition of soaked stale bread. Picture: Pexels/Cook Eat Panzanella Panzanella is a dish originating in Tuscany, a region in central Italy. Made with a variety of fresh vegetables, the salad is known mainly for the addition of soaked stale bread. It often includes onion, tomatoes, cucumbers and, sometimes, basil.

It is dressed with olive oil and vinegar. Refreshing and delicious, it is the perfect anytime meal. Bread sauce Stale bread also makes the best Sunday dinner sauce. Double cream, a bay leaf and a bit of onion elevate a simple bread sauce to something essential for roast poultry.

For centuries, cultures all over the world have incorporated old bread into rustic fare that stretches even meagre ingredients into something hearty. Picture: Pexels/Eric Sanman Soups and stews For centuries, cultures all over the world have incorporated old bread into rustic fare that stretches even meagre ingredients into something hearty. Depending on the recipe, you can allow torn pieces of bread to disintegrate into the soup and leave it as is, or you can purée the soup for a smoother texture, with the thickening power of the bread.

Bread pudding There are few desserts in the world more delicious than bread pudding. How could you not enjoy bread soaked in custard, laced with sugar and spices, and then baked until it reaches the perfect soft-but-chewy consistency? Although there are a many bread pudding recipes out there, most of them involve soaking the bread in a kind of egg mixture. Then, you add whatever other ingredients sound good to you.

Keep it simple with some cinnamon and raisins or take things up a notch and make it even sweeter by adding chocolate chips. Once it is all baked and browned on top, take it out of the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before you indulge. Stuffed French toast. Picture: Supplied Stuffed French toast

This upgrade of traditional French toast is almost too decadent to be a breakfast food. The recipe calls for stale bread as this holds up better than fresh bread when being soaked in the egg and milk mixture. When topped with all the delicious fixings, you will wonder why you ever thought of wasting leftover bread slices. Ingredients 8 slices of stale bread

2 eggs 1 cup milk Pinch of salt

1 tsp vanilla essence Fresh or frozen berries (recipe uses a combo of blackberries, raspberries and blueberries) 1 tbs jam

1 tsp butter 80g or so of cream cheese or mascarpone A dollop of Greek yoghurt or sour cream

Honey to taste Powdered sugar Method

Place the berries into a medium saucepan, and add a dollop of whatever jam you have open in the fridge. Bring to a simmer, then turn the heat to low, stirring from time to time. Mix the cheese and yoghurt, and add the honey to taste. Heat a large griddle over medium-high-high heat. Add the butter.