83.7% of mental health advice on TikTok is misleading, reveals recent survey

TikTok has transcended its role as a mere entertainment platform, captivating the minds of millions, particularly the younger generation. What started off as a place for entertainment quickly transformed into a virtual oracle where users go to get advice and information on a variety of subjects.

Hashtags like #mentalhealth, #anxiety and #adhd have become veritable powerhouses, amassing billions of views. The National Health Service indicates that one in six children and young people have mental health issues, and swamped with increased demand, perhaps it’s not so surprising that the popularity of mental health-themed content on TikTok has increased dramatically. As of January 2023, the TikTok app has been downloaded a staggering 3.5 billion times worldwide. Its allure lies not only in its ability to entertain but also in its newfound status as a search engine for knowledge and advice.

Users are now turning to the internet to gather information about potential mental health disorders and connect with others who face similar challenges, thanks to viral TikTok trends. While the wealth of information available on TikTok may seem like a beacon of hope, it is important to tread cautiously. Much of the advice and insights shared on the platform come from unqualified sources, which can lead to grave consequences.

Misdiagnosis, misunderstandings, and even the perilous path of incorrect medication usage for perceived conditions loom as potential hazards. Depression is one of several common mental health issues in the world. In fact, based on estimation, 5% of adults suffer from depressive disorder worldwide, and it will be ranked third among disorders contributing to the global burden of disease by 2030. Now more than ever it is imperative to make sure accurate and trustworthy information is available to those in need of assistance, because young people are increasingly looking for answers on social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and YouTube where information is readily available for free.

A sharp increase has been noted in stress, anxiety, and depression, particularly among teens, young people, and women, exacerbated by isolation, growing healthcare costs, a shortage of therapists, so the widespread popularity of social media and the sense of community it provides are all likely contributing factors for seeking alternative methods. Clinical psychologist rates can range from R600 to R1,500 per hour, while therapists may charge between R400 and R1,200. On TikTok, the hashtag #mentalhealth has accumulated over 75 billion views, with users posting all kinds of content - from personal anecdotes and advice to self-help tips and memes, and everything in between.

A quick search of the same hashtag on Instagram pulls over 46.3 million posts while YouTube has more than 150,000 channels that fall under the hashtag according to PlushCare. PlushCare has reviewed 500 TikTok videos that included the hashtags #mentalhealthtips and #mentalhealthadvice, with medically trained personnel assessing the recommendations and advice for accuracy and potential risk. According to the findings of the study:

83.7% of mental health advice on TikTok is misleading, while 14.2% of videos include content that could be potentially damaging. The same study also revealed that only 9% of people offering advice on the platform have the necessary credentials in the relevant fields. Furthermore, only 54% of advice contained accurate information while 31% of videos contained inaccurate information.

In a Forbes article authored by Noma Nazish titled “How To Verify Mental Health Advice On Social Media, According To Therapists”, Micheline Maalouf, a Florida-based licensed mental health counsellor in private practice, argued that one of the most significant changes brought on by social media was how we talk about mental health. "People are being open and honest about their struggles, connecting in ways they haven't done before, like sharing personal struggles, success stories and valuable tools for self-help." Meanwhile, another study published in the Canadian Journal of Psychiatry found that 52% of the top 100 most popular TikTok videos about ADHD were misleading.

In this age of digital enlightenment, it is imperative to approach social media advice with a discerning eye. The allure of platforms like TikTok is undeniable, but the dangers of relying solely on non-qualified sources cannot be ignored. When seeking mental health advice on platforms like TikTok, it's essential to verify the credibility of the sources. Here are some ways to do so: Check for qualifications

It may seem like a tedious task but look for indications that the person sharing the information has relevant qualifications or expertise in the field of mental health. They may mention their professional background or credentials in their profile or videos. Look for reputable organisations Pay attention to accounts affiliated with reputable mental health organisations, such as national or international mental health associations. These organisations often have verified accounts or official endorsements.

Cross-reference information Take the time to cross-reference the advice or tips shared on TikTok with reliable sources such as reputable mental health websites, scientific studies, or guidance from mental health professionals. If the information aligns with established knowledge, it may be more reliable. Where to get mental health support

If you or someone you know is in need of mental health support, here are some places where you can find assistance for free: South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG): SADAG is a leading mental health advocacy group in South Africa. It provides a helpline (0800 567 567) available 24/7, as well as online resources and support groups. Suicide Crisis Helpline

0800 567 567 Department of Social Development Substance Abuse Helpline 0800 12 13 14

SMS 32312 Cipla Mental Health Helpline 0800 456 789

SMS 31393 NPOwer SA Helpline 0800 515 515

SMS 43010 Healthcare Workers Care Network Helpline 0800 21 21 21

SMS 43001 UFS #Fair Kitchens Chefs Helpline 0800 006 333

8 AM-8 PM TOLL-FREE HELPLINES Dr Reddy’s Mental Health Helpline 0800 21 22 23

Adcock Ingram Depression & Anxiety Helpline 0800 70 80 90 ADHD Helpline

0800 55 44 33 Pharma Dynamics Police & Trauma Helpline 0800 20 50 26

8AM-8PM SADAG OFFICE NUMBER SADAG 011 234 4837

Counselling Queries [email protected] (Founder) WHATSAPP NUMBERS

8 AM – 5 PM Cipla Mental Health 076 882 2775