A look at the importance of cooking with your child as DJ Zinhle and Kairo are set to cook up a storm

Nothing warms the heart more than seeing a parent and child in the kitchen, wrapped in dirty aprons cooking or baking a special family meal. Earlier this week, I was excited to learn that one of Mzansi’s much-loved media personalities and businesswomen, DJ Zinhle, real name Ntombezinhle Mohosana, and her daughter Kairo Forbes will be taking cooking classes together.

This comes after Kairo called out the DJ for her cooking skills. In a trending video, the kid influencer said her mother cannot cook. When asked what her favourite meal would be prepared for her by her mother, she responded by saying her mother does not do that. Instead, her mother can make breakfast with eggs, but that is it. “My mom doesn’t cook for me. She doesn’t know how to cook.”

When probed a bit more by the interviewer, Kairo said, “She likes to cook breakfast: eggs.” Dj Zinhle doesn’t cook for her kids 😭💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/dp2Tcvuqfu — Alleged.com (@Yolokazi_chagi) February 19, 2024 After watching the video, X users took to the comments section saying that they were heartbroken for Kairo while others defended DJ Zinhle for only knowing how to cook eggs. Instead of getting angry at the mean comments about her lack of cooking skills, the “Umlilo” hitmaker gave a rather cheeky comeback at critics.

The DJ asked for people to offer her cooking lessons and said she and Kairo would be open to learning how to cook at their home. While chefs offered their services, others applauded DJ Zinhle for wanting to learn. If you offer cooking lessons, let me know. I’d need to learn from the comfort of my own home though. Kairo and I will learn together. — #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) February 20, 2024 As an aunt, I can attest that cooking is such a wonderful bonding experience to have with a child. I love cooking with my nieces and nephews at home. I’m not going to say it always goes smoothly and, in fact, it is often chaotic, messy or ends in disaster but that is kind of the benefit of it.

Bringing kids into the kitchen can be good for them in a number of ways. So why bother cooking with kids at home? Cooking with children can be a fun and rewarding experience for both parents and little ones. Not only does it teach children valuable life skills but it may also have a positive impact on relationships and nurturing, as well as potentially their physical and mental health, too.

Here is a list of some of the many skills that can get passed on when you cook with your kids. Bringing kids into the kitchen can be good for them in a number of ways. Picture: Pexels/Kampus Production Boosts child’s confidence Cooking boosts a child's self-esteem. When children are involved in a meal’s preparation, they feel a sense of accomplishment and pride in their creations.

This can help to build their confidence in their own abilities and encourage them to take on new challenges. Cooking might end up being something they really enjoy and flourish at. To get you started together, why not try my recipes such as pancakes, banana bread or breakfast muffins? Encourage an adventurous palate

Kids are picky eaters, and bringing them into the kitchen to cook can help get them to open up to new tastes. When your child plays chef, she or he might sample dishes she or he would not try if you just served them to her. So encourage kids to taste new ingredients you are working with and talk about what they like and how healthy foods make a body grow.

Bringing kids into the kitchen can be good for them in a number of ways. Picture: Pexels/August De Richelieu Fosters healthy eating habits One of the best things you can do for your health is to cook at home. Research shows that people who eat home-cooked meals, on a regular basis, tend to be happier and healthier and consume less sugar and processed foods. Involving children in the kitchen, from a young age, cultivates a habit that will have lifelong benefits. Cooking with children is a great way to encourage them to get excited about a variety of foods, especially fruits and vegetables.