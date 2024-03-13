Aesthetician unpacks the costs and risks of the most popular beauty treatments in SA

Dr Reza Mia, the founder of Anti-Aging Art Medical Aesthetic, has made significant strides in the field of aesthetic treatments. Dr Mia’s many accolades includes a business partnership with Dr Robert Rey, who is in E!’s popular show, “Dr 90210".

Together, they have been educating people on safe and responsible aesthetic treatments while making skincare and anti-ageing products available in South Africa. The renowned Dr Mia has been actively involved in various advancements. He participated in a global study on injection techniques of Restylane’s SkinBooster dermal filler, and he was the first doctor in South Africa to complete the Silhouette Soft advanced training course. He was also appointed as the Hyalual Key Opinion Leader for South Africa, a prestigious honour from Hyalual Switzerland, a company specialising in anti-ageing therapy and aesthetic medicine.

In an interview with Independent Media Lifestyle, Dr Mia discussed popular beauty treatments and aesthetic procedures in South Africa. He highlighted the use of botulinum toxin to relax muscles causing sagging, fillers to enhance natural beauty, PRP treatments for skin hydration and healing, chemical peels for exfoliation, Rederm for collagen production and biostimulants for stimulating collagen and elastin while addressing various skin concerns. Dr Reza Mia, the founder of Anti-Aging Art Medical Aesthetic and Holistic Wellness Centre. Picture: Reza Mia/Supplied On advising clients on treatments, Dr Mia noted ethics and safety are top priorities.

Age, goals, budget and timing are also taken into account, with a focus on enhancing natural beauty without distorting one's features. He believes in subtle and elegant refinements that enhance one's natural essence, steering clear of artificial appearances. Have you ever encountered a situation where you felt it would be unethical to proceed with a certain procedure, especially when a client may be seeking excessive treatment?

Yes, often, we will counsel and advise said patient and refer them for psychological help if needed. He believes that physical appearance should complement how individuals feel and that aesthetic medical treatments can have a profound impact on mental and emotional well-being. What are the typical costs associated with popular beauty treatments and how?

When it comes to the costs of popular beauty treatments, Dr Mia said the average spend is around R3 000 but it can vary between R1 000 and R10 000. He also advises clients to help them make informed decisions about their investment in aesthetic procedures, ensuring that they understand the associated costs. How do non-invasive beauty treatments cater to diverse skin types and conditions, and what considerations should individuals keep in mind when exploring these options?

“We cater for all races, ages and budgets. For example, with lighter skins, we focus more on wrinkles and darker skins have more pigmentation.” Dr Mia's approach to procedures and modifications focuses on achieving a natural look with timeless elegance. He emphasised the importance of creativity and the combination of art and science in the approach. Addressing the diverse needs of individuals, Dr Mia said: “We tailor all consultations to each patient as they are unique masterpieces.

“The key to enhancing your appearance and improving your aesthetic psychology involves addressing the physical effects of ageing such as blemishes, lines, wrinkles, dryness, dullness and age spots. “Luckily, there is an extensive list of treatments, including many non-invasive and minimally invasive options, which can all enhance a patient's skin and youthful appearance.” Dermal fillers might be ideal for restoring volume to the face by smoothing out lines around the nose and mouth. Picture: cottonbro studio/Pexels For example, dermal fillers might be ideal for restoring volume to the face by smoothing out lines around the nose and mouth, enhancing shallow contours on the face, restoring volume to sunken cheeks or temples, diminishing vertical lip lines, making the lips appear plump and full, and improving the overall symmetry of the face, he added.

What are the latest advancements in non-invasive beauty treatments? The latest advancements in non-invasive beauty treatments include bio-stimulants, a combination of treatments, and machines like EndyMed and MiraDry. Additionally, regenerative aesthetic medicine, such as PRP, is gaining popularity. Biostimulants are treatments that enhance the skin's health and appearance by stimulating the body's natural processes, leading to firmer and more youthful-looking skin.

Combination treatments and machines like EndyMed and MiraDry are advanced technologies used in aesthetic medicine to address various skin concerns, such as skin tightening, wrinkle reduction, and reducing underarm sweat and odour. Regenerative aesthetic medicine, including PRP, uses the body's own healing properties to improve skin quality. PRP, derived from the patient's blood, contains growth factors that promote tissue repair and rejuvenation. How do these treatments compare or differ from traditional surgery in terms of effectiveness and longevity?