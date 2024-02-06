Experts reveal the hottest 2024 skin care trends

Taking care of your face and its skin is one the best ways to step confidently into the world. Even though we are already in February, it remains an ideal time to redefine and prioritise your skin care regime.

With this in mind, experts at Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness have compiled a list of the most in-vogue skincare trends to have your skin glowing in 2024. Skin streaming The beauty experts explained that skin streaming is a process that reduces the number of products in a skin care routine, leaving just the essentials.

“Pairing your skincare routine with fewer products and allowing the skin to breathe will ensure that all of the products you choose to use, work properly and are as effective as possible,” they said. And while they noted that skin care can be complicated - from remembering the order in which to use your serums, acids, moisturisers, and creams to how to apply each product correctly - there is a way to streamline this process. “Make sure your routine includes a gentle but effective cleanser, a hydrating moisturiser and an SPF.”

“It is also suggested to involve vitamin C in your routine at the start of the day to brighten your skin and boost collagen.” Skin flooding The Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness experts stressed that hydration is vital when it comes to taking care of your skin.

This is why “skin flooding” - a new method of locking in moisture - has become so popular. “Skin flooding is where you apply lightweight layers of hydrating products such as moisturiser and hyaluronic acid to the skin to ensure high hydration levels, leading to happy and healthy skin.” These are the steps that the experts suggested following if you want to try skin flooding:

- Apply a gentle cleanser to the skin, double cleanse if desired. - After this, allow the skin to stay damp before applying the crucial step of hyaluronic acid. - Lock all of this in with your favourite moisturiser, immediately after the hyaluronic acid and whilst the skin is still damp. You can also apply it after dabbing your skin dry.

Mixing make-up with skin care is a new beauty trend. File image. Mixing your skin care with make-up products The beauty experts believe that using make-up products, infused with skincare, allows your skin concerns to be constantly treated throughout the day, even when you are wearing a full face of make-up. They explained that the advantages of wearing make-up which has designated skincare ingredients are:

- Reduced risk of acne and breakouts Many make-up products that fail to include skincare-based ingredients tend to clog your pores, leading to breakouts. “Try make-up, which has salicylic acid as an ingredient, especially if you suffer from acne or break out often,” the experts suggested.

- Shorter time spent applying products If you are applying make-up with skin care already as an ingredient, the time you need to prepare your skin beforehand will be reduced. - Better tone and texture

The experts added that niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and Vitamin C are all ingredients that will help you brighten and even your skin tone and hydrate it. - Protection from environmental factors The Ethos Aesthetics and Wellness experts added that make-up, including skincare, can provide protection from harmful UV rays and pollution.