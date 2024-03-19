AFI moves the date for Cape Town Fashion Week

April and May are known as the fashion week season in South Africa, where big fashion organisations like the South African Fashion Week and African Fashion International (AFI) host fashion shows. Both fashion organisations usually host two fashion weeks per year, one in April/ May, which is the autumn/winter season, and the other in October/November, the spring/summer season.

AFI usually hosts its autumn/winter collections in Cape Town and spring/summer collections in Joburg. Unfortunately, Cape Town Fashion Week, which was expected to happen either in April or May, has moved to a later date. “Building on its remarkable 17-year legacy of nurturing African design talent and propelling them onto the global stage, Africa Fashion International (AFI) is pioneering a strategic evolution for its signature Fashion Week events. “As a result, Cape Town Fashion Week 2024 has been rescheduled for later this year to facilitate this exciting evolution of AFI Fashion Weeks. The evolving fashion landscape demands adaptability,” the organisation announced.

A model wearing garments from LaaniRaani (SA) at the 15th edition of the Cape Town Fashion Week (CTFW). Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA) Roshnee Pillay, marketing manager at AFI, says this new strategy is aimed at meeting the needs of designers, customers, stakeholders and the broader fashion community. “AFI has always been a catalyst for progress in African fashion. This transformation reflects our commitment to pushing boundaries and creating truly enriching experiences for all stakeholders,” said Pillay. AFI recently hosted the the Africa Fashion Unites (AFU) Fundraising Fashion Show on the eve of the AFCON finals at the Esplanade du Palais de Congrès, Sofitel Abidjan Hôtel Ivoire.