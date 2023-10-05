Athule Mgodeli is the 1 000th patient to receive cochlear surgery at Tygerberg Hospital

In a heartwarming milestone for Tygerberg Hospital, Athule Mgodeli, a 27-year-old resident of Khayelitsha, became the 1 000th individual to receive a life-changing cochlear implant on September 29, 2023. For Mgodeli, the journey to restoring his hearing began at the age of 10 when pneumococcal meningitis robbed him of his ability to hear.

Diagnosed with a profound sensorineural hearing loss in both ears, he was faced with the harsh reality of permanent deafness. Pneumococcal meningitis is a severe form of meningitis caused by the bacteria Streptococcus pneumoniae. It is characterised by inflammation of the protective membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. The prevalence of pneumococcal meningitis varies across different regions and populations. According to research, pneumococcal meningitis is most commonly observed in infants, young children, and older adults.

Individuals with weakened immune systems, such as those with HIV/AIDS or certain chronic illnesses, are also at an increased risk. Studies have shown that pneumococcal meningitis can lead to serious complications, including brain damage, hearing loss, and in some cases, even death. Nomza Mgodeli, Athule's mother, said: "Back in 2005, Athule received the most advanced hearing aids available at the time, but unfortunately, they didn't provide much improvement, and he still couldn't hear.

“It was a challenging adjustment for Athule, transitioning from a child with typical hearing abilities to living in complete silence. He had to develop skills like lip-reading and relying on other contextual cues to navigate his world." However, his unwavering spirit led him to seek hope and explore the possibilities offered by the Tygerberg Hospital and Stellenbosch University Cochlear Implant Unit. As one of the largest tertiary health facilities in the country to offer cochlear implants, Tygerberg Hospital has been transforming lives since 1986.

With approximately 40 procedures performed each year by the hospital's Cochlear Implant Unit, countless individuals have experienced an improved quality of life thanks to these remarkable electronic devices. Cochlear implants have changed the way individuals with moderate, profound, or severe hearing loss experience the world. By bypassing damaged parts of the ear and directly stimulating the auditory nerve, these implants provide a remarkable solution for those who obtain minimal benefit from traditional hearing aids.

“Being deaf has affected almost every aspect of my life. When I was at school, I liked to read books a lot which was how I coped with the challenges of being deaf. Sometimes people do not understand when I ask them to speak slower so I can be able to read their lips. “The cochlear implant will change my life for the better. As a deaf person, it is difficult to find work and I am hoping that this implant will offer me new, positive opportunities,” added Athule. Athule faced and overcame numerous challenges on his journey to success. Despite having to rely on lip-reading, he matriculated in 2015 and went on to achieve impressive milestones.

In 2016, he obtained a certificate in project management from the National Institute for the Deaf, followed by six more certificates in computer and business management from other colleges. Fast forward to 2022, Athule proudly graduated with a qualification in digital marketing. Currently, he is eagerly applying for multiple job opportunities, hoping for favourable outcomes. In May 2023, he was referred to the Cochlear Implant Unit at Tygerberg Hospital and Stellenbosch University. Following an extensive assessment by a team of healthcare professionals, he was deemed a suitable candidate for a cochlear implant in his right ear.

Because of his previous meningitis, Athule had bony formations that made it complicated for him to get a cochlear implant, explained chief audiologist at Tygerberg Hospital, Marge Van Dyk. “His surgery was complex, but we remained hopeful that a cochlear implant gave him a chance to hear again.” Dr Matodzi Mukosi, CEO of Tygerberg, highlighted the significance of Mgodeli’s surgery as a major milestone for the hospital. Coinciding with World Deaf Awareness Month, the hospital celebrated its 1000th cochlear implant patient.