Barbie launches role model dolls as part of its 65th birthday celebration

When it comes to children’s fun such as the cartoons they watch and the dolls they play with, representation matters. Children consume television and online content, they see their parents idolise certain stars, and they start liking them.

For example, if parents watch many Viola Davis movies, their children will start liking Davis, too. That is why as part of its 65th birthday celebration, Barbie is launching dolls that look like most role models. “Barbie’s story has never been just about her. It’s about the countless young kids she’s inspired and the millions of stories she helped them imagine along the way,” says Krista Berger, Senior Vice President of the brand.

“For the past 65 years, Barbie has used her global platform to empower girls to dream big, explore their limitless potential, and direct their own narrative to shape their future. “As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we recognise over six decades of stories Barbie has helped write and the doll that continues to give everyone the opportunity to dream – and dream big.” Some of the icons that feature in this role model campaign include:

Viola Davis The multi-award-winning actress is one of the most inspirational stars. She is known for slaying every role she takes and has become a prime example of how a successful actor should be they must be able to bring every character to life without trying too hard. The author has a production company, JuVee Productions, that focuses on giving a voice to the voiceless through impactful narratives defined by inclusion.

Davis has partnered with multiple programmes to eradicate childhood hunger in the United States. The Viola Davis doll. Picture: Instagram. Shania Twain The Canadian songwriter and style Icon is one of music and fashion’s most renowned trailblazers breaking down barriers for women in country music. She is also the top-selling female country pop artist of all time.

Shania Twain with her doll. Picture: Instagram. Dame Helen Mirren The actress is known for advocating for women’s stories, and unlike some people, she embraces ageing, that it’s okay to look your age. Kylie Minogue

As a superstar artist, Minogue’s glittering career has kept her firmly rooted in the present whilst defining and celebrating much of our collective past. Maira Gomez The Brazilian content creator is proud of sharing her culture and traditions to her nearly 7 million followers on social media, proving that content creation is not just about fun, it’s educational.

The Maria Gomez doll. Picture: Instagram. Lila Avilés Avilés is a Mexican award-winning film producer, having won over 30 international festivals and whose movies have a strong reception from international critics. Nicole Fujita

Fujita is a Japanese model and TV personality whose apparel brand will open its first retail store in March. Enissa Amani Amani, from Germany, is a stand-up comedian and political activist using her voice to create and produce viral shows addressing racism issues in her country.