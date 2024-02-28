A new fashion trend has emerged and it has the approval of some of the world’s biggest stars. “Cowboy core”, which centres around everyday Americana looks, complete with cowboy hats and boots, as well as denim and leather jackets, appears to be making a comeback in 2024.

Part of its appeal comes following the announcement of Beyoncé and Lana Del Rey's new country music projects. But experts at global fashion retailer Boohoo have revealed that there has also been a massive spike of interest in this trend. They found that the #cowboy tag on TikTok videos reached one billion views in the last 30 days alone after the global music superstars announced their country music albums.

Meanwhile, global Google searches for “cowboy hats” also skyrocketed by a whopping 212.5% following Beyoncé’s Super Bowl commercial, after which she dropped brand new music. In addition, searches for “cowboy boots” and “bolo tie” also soared by 163% and 566% respectively. Queen B, as she is affectionately referred to by her global fanbase, also became the first black woman to top Billboard's Country chart with new single “Texas Hold ‘Em”.

This song has also proved to be popular on TikTok as it ranked 14th on the app's music chart, having been used in over 158 000 posts so far. Searches for “bolo tie” explode by 566% The Boohoo researchers explained that during the Verizon commercial, Beyoncé was spotted wearing a turquoise bolo tie, causing searches for the fashion accessory to spike by a monumental 566%.

“An elegant fixture of country western fashion, a bolo tie is classically paired with a collared shirt for formal wear,” the researchers said. They added that similar to the way that Beyoncé styled it, the neck tie can be worn with a dress for a more elegant look. “Those wishing to accessorise it with an off-the-shoulder top can style their bolo tie like a choker.”

Cowboy hat searches rise by 212.5% The researchers also believe that cowboy hats are also a staple of this fashion trend. “Cowboy hats have played a major part in many fashion trends, including the coastal cowgirl trend, which has taken TikTok by storm since last year.”

They suggested styling it with sun dresses, denim and shirts. “Cowboy hats are the perfect accessory for a spring event or even a summer festival.” Kim Kardashian incorporating elements of ‘cowboy core’ into her look. Picture: Instagram. This fashion item has been made more popular by the likes of Beyoncé and Kim Kardashian, who were both spotted rocking them over the Super Bowl weekend, with Google searches for the item rising by 212.5%.

163% surge of interest in cowboy boots This type of footwear is in the fashion mainstream once again as interest grows in the cowboy core aesthetic. “From mini skirts to dresses and denim, cowboy boots can be worn casually or really make your outfit pop as the centrepiece,” the researchers said.