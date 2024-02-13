Body-Konfident owner Kim-Lee Ricketts among the Mrs SA 2024 semi-finalist

The stage is set and the spotlight shines on Cape Town’s Kim-Lee Ricketts as she steps into the ranks of the Dallmayr Mrs South Africa’s class of 2024. Among the distinguished semi-finalists, Ricketts brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to empowerment and development.

Ricketts, with her impressive background as an industrial psychologist, artist manager, Fashion Designer, and public speaker, embodies this ethos of multifaceted empowerment. Her passion for people development and dedication to youth and women’s empowerment are at the core of her mission. Beyond the glitz of the pageant, Dallmayr Mrs South Africa serves as a platform for female empowerment, nurturing skills such as leadership, financial competence and media management.

It’s here that Ricketts, who has a passion for fashion and is a “Konfident” curvy girl, finds a special place. Her journey is notable, as curvy women making it this far in a competition are rare. Hence, she started a clothing line called, Body Kondifent, in 2022, aiming to initiate conversations about body image and self-love. Ricketts officially began her Mrs South Africa journey during the National Public Casting at Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort, Gauteng, on February 2. The announcement of her semi-finalist status filled her with gratitude and humility.

“I feel immensely grateful for the judges' recognition of something special within me. This recognition resonates with me in a way that words cannot fully capture,” she said. Looking ahead, Ricketts anticipates the journey with excitement, relishing the opportunity to connect with fellow contestants. For her, this journey is about blending experiences into a powerful narrative of empowerment. “As a Mrs South Africa semi-finalist, I’m eager to blend my experiences into a powerful story of empowerment. I aim to use my voice, insight, and entrepreneurial drive to make a meaningful impact – one that uplifts, inspires, and fosters lasting positive change,” Ricketts said.

To Kim-Lee Ricketts, the competition was more than a chance to compete; it was an opportunity for personal growth and connection. Picture: Supplied Ricketts recalls her introduction to the Dallmayr Mrs South Africa competition during a women’s networking brunch with former contestants. Inspired by their stories and encouraged by their support, she made the decision to enter the competition. To her, the competition was more than a chance to compete; it was an opportunity for personal growth and connection. Her aim was clear: to inspire and foster growth, not only in herself but in her community. “Beyond the competition, I plan to extend my impact through various initiatives, including career fairs, motivational speaking, workshops, and feeding programmes, to catalyse change that echoes beyond the competition,” Ricketts said.

Joani Johnson, CEO of Mrs South Africa, notes the remarkable calibre of the class of 2024. With a record number of entries received, spanning from November to the week leading up to the National Public Casting, Johnson emphasises the esteemed reputation of Mrs South Africa and the value it offers to participants. “This is truly a life transformation journey that seeks to give our contestants the tools, knowledge, and support they need to pursue their dreams, and guide them in realising their full potential as forces for good,” Johnson said.