Bridesmaid vents after spending thousands on friend’s wedding, only for the marriage to last two weeks

A bridesmaid recently vented on Mumsnet about a wedding that cost her a small fortune. The bridesmaid recently shared her concerns about a wedding she was involved in.

“I know it sounds selfish but I can’t help feeling so upset at the amount of effort I went to and money I spent on making it amazing for her,” she wrote. Sis might seem a tad snobbish, but let’s not forget, weddings are primarily about the bride and groom, not the bridesmaids, right? Nevertheless, it's understandable to be frustrated when you’ve paid an arm and a leg to be a part of a wedding that didn’t quite live up to expectations.

Apparently the newlyweds decided to part ways just two weeks into their marriage. The honeymoon must have had its fair share of bumps along the way. “She is being so blasé about the whole situation and laughing about it being the shortest marriage, she knew it wasn’t going to last, etc.’’ After attempting to have a sincere conversation with the OP to find out the underlying reason, one might wonder if the groom was a fraud or had some unusual hidden aspect to his life.

But kaantie, it turns out they just weren’t a good fit for each other. She must have known right? “She said she didn’t want to let people down and would’ve been embarrassed to cancel. She wanted her fairytale day and the wedding of dreams.” So, even if it meant pretending, she was going to have her wedding. Forget about a dream wedding including the man of your dreams.