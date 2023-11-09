Bryoni Govender partners with Lawyers Against Abuse to help victims of GBV

Miss South Africa 2023 first runner-up Bryoni Govender has been announced as the ambassador for Lawyers Against Abuse. Lawyers Against Abuse is a non-profit organisation that provides free legal assistance and therapy to victims and survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) in South African communities.

As a lawyer herself and someone who is passionate about bringing change in South Africa, especially for women, Govender said it was important for her to partner with Lawyers Against Abuse because as much as our country is beautiful in terms of nature, it still has a dark, ugly side where women are abused. “I’m sure we can all agree that LVA is doing a great job championing change for women in South Africa, especially for those women affected by gender-based violence. “Whenever I tell someone that I am from South Africa, I always think of it as a bragging right because when you think of the Drakensberg mountains and the beautiful Western Cape coastline, you only think of beauty.

“But the sad reality is that our beautiful nation, where women make up more than 50% of the population, is also one of the most unsafe places for a woman to live. “In fact, stats say that one in every five women experiences gender-based violence at the hands of intimate partner, and that’s truly heartbreaking, and I think it requires urgent attention,” said Govender. She added how honoured she was to be associated with a platform that is all about helping women get the justice they deserve.

“I’ve always been a firm believer in fairness and justice, and I truly believe that the law is a powerful tool to drive change and positivity in our community. And that’s exactly what inspired me to study law, and that’s what I did. This year, I became an admitted attorney,” said the Kempton Park beauty. “From my teenage years, I’ve always been interested in pageantry because I realised that it’s another platform for the world to hear my voice. “In 2018, I competed in Miss South Africa, but according to God’s will, it wasn’t my time, and I made top 12. One thing about me is I’m not a quitter.

“When I realised that I can merge my passion for law and pageantry I decided to re-enter Miss South Africa again this year, and I was awarded with the title Miss Universe South Africa 2023.” Last month, Govender launched her own campaign, Her Way Out, to educate women about their legal rights. “I want to empower all women, no matter the issue, from those battling gender-based violence, pensioners, women with health problems, professional women, mothers, grandmothers and daughters.