Bursaries to apply for in January 2024

The battle to bridge the economic divide in South Africa is ongoing, with government efforts, such as the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS). offering educational lifelines. As we usher in the new year, there's good news for young South Africans with big dreams but slender means: a range of bursaries with January 2024 deadlines beckons.

These are opportunities that promise brighter futures and support for those aiming to ascend the rungs of higher education. Below is a list of some of the bursaries that students can apply for this month: The Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme (ISFAP)

The Ikusasa Student Financial Aid Programme (ISFAP) is calling for applications until January 10, 2024. This initiative isn’t just about providing funds; it's about shaping the future workforce of South Africa by supporting students pursuing careers identified as Occupations of High Demand (OHDs) – roles that are crucial for the country’s progress. These occupations include but are not limited to actuaries, accountants, engineers, medical doctors, pharmacists, and prosthetists.

Applications can be done on their website: https://pg.isfap.org.za/ For those hoping to secure ISFAP funding, the door is open to applicants from households with an annual income of up to R600,000 and who are South African citizens. The keys to eligibility hinges on academic performance and gaining admission to partner universities, such as the University of Pretoria, the University of Cape Town, and several others across the country.

Details on the supported qualifications can be found on ISFAP's website. Applicants must be between the ages of 18-35. ITHUBA Bursary

The ITHUBA Bursary, which closes on January 8, 2024, focuses its aid on young individuals from previously disadvantaged communities. It also targets those with aspirations in the commerce and information technology sectors. Fields of study under this bursary include accounting, computer science, marketing, and software development, among others.

The ITHUBA Bursary also goes beyond tuition fees, covering accommodation, textbooks, a laptop, and even a stipend. In addition, beneficiaries have access to emotional support, academic monitoring, and various empowerment programs. South African citizens under 23, coming from a disadvantaged background with a household income not exceeding R350,000, and with a proven high academic record, are eligible to apply.

Those interested in the ITHUBA Bursary need to act swiftly and apply online: https://allbursaries.co.za/general/ithuba-bursary/ The Mercedes-Benz Bursary The Mercedes-Benz Bursary. Supplied image. The Mercedes-Benz Bursary, with the closing date of January 26, 2024, offers financial assistance for studies and hands-on learning experience.

Applications can be submitted online: https://jobs.mercedes-benz.com/en/pretoria-bursary-programme-2024-mbsa-101400-MER0002WPM This bursary opportunity isn't just about financial support; it's also a ticket to join the Mercedes-Benz workforce post-studies. University students, particularly those specialising in fields like engineering, IT, finance, and law, could find themselves taking on dynamic roles that could shape their career trajectories.

In addition, successful applicants will have the chance to gain invaluable practical experience at Mercedes-Benz's Pretoria location during school vacations. Requirements for the Mercedes-Benz Bursary include South African citizenship, enrolment in full-time studies, and a focus on specific fields such as engineering, IT, accounting, and business studies. All applications must be submitted online through the Mercedes-Benz Careers portal, and it's crucial to include relevant documents available, such as a CV, academic records, and a certified copy of one's ID for consideration.

The Multichoice Bursary The Multichoice Bursary, on the other hand, is targeting students looking to delve into STEM-related (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) degree studies. With a closing date of January 27, 2024, this bursary offers opportunities for undergraduate and postgraduate studies in several fields.

From actuarial science and applied mathematics, to digital media technologies and electrical engineering, a wide spectrum of students can find their niche within the Multichoice Bursaries offerings. Applications can be submitted at: https://multichoice.bursary.sv.co.za/ Picture: Coca-cola screenshot bursary details The Coca-cola bursary covers any field of study, giving students a chance to harness their potential in a field of their choice and receive support from a respected player in industry.