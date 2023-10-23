Can coffee help you lose weight?

It’s no secret that many of us rely on a cup of coffee to jump-start our day. If you're a coffee lover looking to shed a few pounds, you might be thrilled to learn about the potential link between coffee consumption and weight management.

Research studies have explored the potential link between coffee consumption and weight management, suggesting that certain elements in coffee may aid in weight loss. Adding an extra cup of unsweetened coffee each day was associated with a reduced risk of gaining weight over a four-year period, according to a study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The benefit, however, was cancelled if a person added a teaspoon of sugar to the hot beverage. However, adding ‘’milk or non-dairy coffee whitener’’ did not have an effect on weight, the published report said.

Researchers from the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in Boston, Massachusetts, collected data from three prospective cohort studies: the Nurses’ Health Study (1986-2010), the Nurses’ Health Study II (1991-2015) and the Health Professional Follow-up Study (1991-2014). The research looked at the relationship between coffee consumption habits and body weight changes during four-year increments. The researchers paid close attention to both caffeinated and decaffeinated coffee consumption, as well as whether the drinks were prepared with sugar, non-sweeteners, or cream.

The findings were intriguing, revealing that drinking one cup of unsweetened coffee per day was associated with a decrease of 0.12 kilograms over a four-year period. While this might not seem like a significant amount, it could play a role in managing weight in the long run. How exactly does coffee aid in weight management? While it's not a magic solution for weight loss, emerging research suggests that coffee can be a healthy addition to your diet if you're looking to lose a few pounds.

Appetite suppressant Caffeine is a well-known stimulant found in coffee that can increase metabolism and enhance fat oxidation. It stimulates the central nervous system, leading to increased energy expenditure and potentially promoting weight loss. Caffeine may also suppress appetite temporarily, reducing calorie intake.

Fast metabolism The consumption of coffee has been associated with a thermogenic effect, which refers to the increase in energy expenditure and heat production in the body. This effect is believed to be due to caffeine and other compounds found in coffee, such as chlorogenic acids. The thermogenic effect can contribute to weight loss by burning more calories.

Coffee has been suggested to have appetite-suppressing effects, which may help control food intake and reduce cravings. Some studies have found that coffee can increase satiety and decrease hunger, leading to a decreased desire to eat. Improved physical performance Coffee consumption has been linked to improved physical performance during exercise. The caffeine in coffee can enhance endurance, increase fat utilisation as a fuel source, and improve exercise performance.

Regular exercise is crucial for weight management, and coffee may indirectly support weight loss by boosting physical activity. In a research study published in Nutrition Journal, it has been shown that moderate caffeine consumption before aerobic exercise significantly increases fat use in the body. Also, another study demonstrated that caffeine enhanced fat burning by up to 29% during exercise.

Scientific research suggests that coffee is a rich source of polyphenols and antioxidants, which have various health benefits. These compounds may influence weight management by reducing inflammation, improving insulin sensitivity and supporting overall metabolic health. Although too much caffeine can cause a slew of negative side effects, including anxiety, digestive issues, jitters and insomnia.