What you should be drinking this spring

The weather is getting warmer and warmer, and you may soon find yourself in the mood for something a bit more spring-appropriate to drink. Well, we have just the idea of what to drink this season. Watermelon is surely everybody's favourite fruit, but instead of just eating it, you can try making a refreshing, cool slush out of it. Picture: Pexels/Bruno Scramgnon Watermelon slush

Watermelon is surely everybody's favourite fruit, but instead of just eating it, you can try making a refreshing, cool slush out of it. This drink is not only delicious but is also extremely hydrating and is full of antioxidants. Hence, we can assure you that you cannot go wrong with this revitalising drink. Pink wine is on the rise, becoming a favourite among wine lovers in the country. Picture: Pexels/Maria Orlova Rosé wine

Pink wine is on the rise, becoming a favourite among wine lovers in the country. Rosé flavours can often include tastes of strawberry, honeydew, citrus and, you guessed it – roses. The delicate balance of these flavours makes it a refreshing choice for a start to the spring season. It pairs perfectly with happy hour finger food, so you will want to organise more happy hours with friends this season. Buttermilk is a wonderful beverage to consume when it is hot. Picture: Pexels Buttermilk

Buttermilk is a wonderful beverage to consume when it is hot. It removes unnecessary toxins from your body and helps with digestion. It also keeps your body cooler for much longer. This is not a drink that should be reserved for special occasions alone. Picture: Pexels/Mike B Sparkling wine or champagne You have probably already had a glass or two of sparkling wine or champagne, but these are not drinks that should be reserved for special occasions alone.

These drinks come in a variety and pair well with your meals at any time of day, even at brunch because bubbly drinks act as a palate cleanser. They are an ideal warm-weather option. Nature's own energy drink, coconut water, and its refreshing sweet taste are the perfect way to kick out heat from your body. Picture: Pexels/Elif Tekkaya Coconut water Nature's own energy drink, coconut water, and its refreshing sweet taste are the perfect way to kick out the heat from your body. The water contains essential minerals like potassium, calcium, and vitamin A, which help rejuvenate cells and fill you with energy.

On a hot day, it is the perfect thirst quencher, one that is super affordable. Cocktails not only provide a refreshing taste but also help replenish lost fluids and keep you cool. Picture: Pexels/Isabella Mendes Refreshing cocktails Cocktails not only provide a refreshing taste, but also help replenish lost fluids and keep you cool. Cocktails are often thought of as unhealthy because they are full of sugar. However, there are some cocktails that can actually be good for you.

For example, a “Moscow Mule" is made with ginger, which is known to be good for your digestion. Other cocktails, like the ”Pina Colada“, are made with fruit, which means they contain vitamins and minerals. So, while you should still be careful about how many cocktails you drink, you can rest assured that you are getting some nutrients from them while also quenching your thirst. Tea is a modern-day magical potion capable of turning a dull and stressful day into a relaxing one. Picture: Pexels/Adenrele Owoyemi Iced tea

Tea is undoubtedly one of the most famous and widely consumed beverages all over the world. It has an aromatic taste, capable of refreshing and soothing. Tea is a modern-day magical potion capable of turning a dull and stressful day into a relaxing one. Some people prefer to drink herbal or green tea, while others prefer to drink iced tea, or ice tea, as it is pronounced. Whether it is consumed hot, cold, green, or black, tea is irreplaceable. Today, iced tea comes in many variations. In many areas of the world, you will get iced tea when you ask for it in any month of the year. Iced tea is now sold in bottles and is very popular.

Crisp pilsners and refreshing sours signal the return of warm weather and summer fun. Picture: Pexels/Cottonbro Studio Craft beer One thing I have noticed about beer lovers is that when the temperatures climb, their preferences in beer styles start to lean towards light beers with lower alcohol content. Crisp pilsners and refreshing sours signal the return of warm weather and summer fun. Beer experts reveal that the perfect hot-weather beer is crushable, which means it is easy to drink, and the alcohol percentage (ABV) is low enough that you do not have to feel bad about having seconds or thirds.

I can also note that a good spring-summer beer should be well balanced and thirst quenching. If you are a fan of craft beer, take a cab to your favourite pub this season and elevate your taste buds. But remember to consume in moderation. There is nothing better than a cold glass of refreshing lemonade infused with mint leaves that makes the perfect spring-summer drink. Picture: Pexels/Karolina Grabowska Mint lemonade

This one's a classic and is loved by almost everyone. There is nothing better than a cold glass of refreshing lemonade infused with mint leaves that makes the perfect spring-summer drink. Beat the heat with this delicious drink that will surely perk you up. Sugarcane juice is used as a natural remedy to a host of problems. Picture: Pexels/Wendel Moretti Sugarcane juice Sugarcane juice is used as a natural remedy for a host of problems. It makes for an energy drink and helps build up plasma and body fluids, helping you counter dehydration and dullness.