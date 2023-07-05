Cardi B steals the show in a custom Schiaparelli gown at Paris Fashion Week Couture

Time and again, Cardi B has proven that she’s a fashion icon. The multi-award-winning rapper got into the game and never looked back. She is always invited to high-end events and usually honours the invitation. She’s also a regular at fashion weeks, something we admire because she gets to learn about upcoming trends.

The mother of two is in France, slaying the heck out of Paris Fashion Week. Paris Fashion Week Couture, Fall-Winter 2023-2024 season started on July 3, and Cardi B has been the talk of the town. The rapper left her husband at home amid cheating allegations and looked every inch gorgeous at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show on Monday.

She donned a black custom Schiaparelli gown by Daniel Roseberry, completing the look with a matching turban and a dramatic feathered coat. Cardi B in Schiaparelli. Picture: Instagram/@iamcardib. While there were people like @beethewoman, who tried to downplay Cardi B by saying her music doesn’t correspond with high fashion, the Bardi Gang quickly defended the rapper, saying she’s one artist who honours couture and never misses. “Cardi B has been serving couture for years. It’s not about personality, it’s about the commitment and respect towards haute couture. At the very least, check out her repeated slaying at the Met Gala and check your ignorance and racial bias.

“Cardi is fierce, unbothered by criticism, and an haute couture warrior. Many of the same traits one can attribute to Schiaparelli throughout its creative history. Brava Cardi B, for serving, and bravo Daniel for the vision,” commented @cindytorrpr. Another Instagram user, @d4divine said: “Cardi B serves and appreciates couture. She’s not xxx entertainer who wears it just because. Look at her!! She is giving QUEEN!! This is clear, and you don't have to like her music to see it.” And some commentators suggested Cardi B didn’t deserve to be draped in Haute Couture stern from boxing women, especially women of colour.

There is this notion that certain people don't deserve opulent things because of their background and so forth. It is absurd because, despite her not-so-glossy past, Cardi B has worked hard to be where she is and deserves to wear designers that many can only dream of. She’s earned that right. There has never been an event where she was under-dressed.