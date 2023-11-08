Celebrate the festival of lights with Kriya Gangiah’s scrumptious burfee lamingtons

Diwali is a special time of the year for so many people and whether you are celebrating or simply want to help others learn more about it, this Diwali sweets recipe, courtesy of South African radio and television presenter, businesswoman, actress, and model Kriya Gangiah, is a wonderful way to get enjoy the festival of lights.
“Diwali is a time for sharing and celebrating with our loved ones, and what better way to do that than with delicious home-made treats? My burfee lamingtons are a fusion of South African and Indian flavours, blending the sweetness of traditional burfee with the soft, spongy texture of Lamingtons.
“It is a unique and mouth-watering combination that I am thrilled to share with everyone. May this Diwali bring you warmth, love, and the joy of good food,” said Gangiah.
Scrumptious burfee lamingtons
Ingredients
4 eggs
300ml caster sugar
500ml cake flour
15ml baking powder
1ml salt
500ml milk
100g butter or margarine
5ml vanilla essence
250ml icing sugar
Ground cardamom, to taste
5ml vanilla essence
45ml butter
15ml Klim (dried milk powder)
To finish: desiccated coconut, coloured almonds for garnish
Method
Hot milk sponge cake
Beat eggs and sugar together until the mixture is light and creamy.
Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together. Add this mixture to the beaten eggs and sugar, folding lightly until well combined.
In a small, heavy-based saucepan, heat 250ml milk and butter without boiling, stirring until the butter is fully melted. Remove from heat and add vanilla essence.
Combine the milk mixture with the cake mixture, ensuring thorough mixing. Spoon the mixture into two greased 20cm round cake pans or one rectangular pan.
Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 25-30 minutes. After baking, allow the cakes to cool in the pans for a few minutes before turning them out onto a wire rack to cool completely.
Syrup
Warm the remaining 250ml of milk and butter for the syrup. Be cautious not to bring it to a boil.
Add icing sugar, Klim, vanilla essence, and cardamom to the warm milk and butter mixture.
Remove from heat once all the ingredients are well combined.
To assemble
Cut the cooled cake into equal-sized squares.
Dip each side of the cake pieces into the prepared syrup, but avoid over-soaking.
Roll the syrup-soaked cake squares in desiccated coconut, ensuring even coverage.
Decorate each burfee lamington with coloured almonds for that extra touch of festive delight.