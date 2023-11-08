Celebrate the festival of lights with Kriya Gangiah’s scrumptious burfee lamingtons

Diwali is a special time of the year for so many people and whether you are celebrating or simply want to help others learn more about it, this Diwali sweets recipe, courtesy of South African radio and television presenter, businesswoman, actress, and model Kriya Gangiah, is a wonderful way to get enjoy the festival of lights. “Diwali is a time for sharing and celebrating with our loved ones, and what better way to do that than with delicious home-made treats? My burfee lamingtons are a fusion of South African and Indian flavours, blending the sweetness of traditional burfee with the soft, spongy texture of Lamingtons.

“It is a unique and mouth-watering combination that I am thrilled to share with everyone. May this Diwali bring you warmth, love, and the joy of good food,” said Gangiah. Scrumptious burfee lamingtons. Picture: Supplied Scrumptious burfee lamingtons Ingredients

4 eggs 300ml caster sugar 500ml cake flour

15ml baking powder 1ml salt 500ml milk

100g butter or margarine 5ml vanilla essence 250ml icing sugar

Ground cardamom, to taste 5ml vanilla essence 45ml butter

15ml Klim (dried milk powder) To finish: desiccated coconut, coloured almonds for garnish Method

Hot milk sponge cake Beat eggs and sugar together until the mixture is light and creamy. Sift flour, baking powder, and salt together. Add this mixture to the beaten eggs and sugar, folding lightly until well combined.

In a small, heavy-based saucepan, heat 250ml milk and butter without boiling, stirring until the butter is fully melted. Remove from heat and add vanilla essence. Combine the milk mixture with the cake mixture, ensuring thorough mixing. Spoon the mixture into two greased 20cm round cake pans or one rectangular pan. Bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 25-30 minutes. After baking, allow the cakes to cool in the pans for a few minutes before turning them out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Syrup Warm the remaining 250ml of milk and butter for the syrup. Be cautious not to bring it to a boil. Add icing sugar, Klim, vanilla essence, and cardamom to the warm milk and butter mixture.

Remove from heat once all the ingredients are well combined. To assemble Cut the cooled cake into equal-sized squares.