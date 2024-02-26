Cheap lunch ideas that don’t skimp on taste

When planning lunches, unfortunately, these days you have to budget. Though certain meats taste great, they are typically a splurge. But that does not mean meals have to be boring. These tasty, cheap, budget-friendly recipes courtesy of the South African Poultry Association are budget-friendly and do not skimp on flavour.

They lean on low-cost ingredients such as eggs and pasta as well as pantry staples like spices. Add them to your weekly rotation and you will be glad you did. Devilled egg pasta salad. Picture: Supplied Devilled egg pasta salad Ingredients

4 eggs ½ x 500g elbow macaroni pasta 80ml plain yoghurt

80ml mayonnaise 15ml Dijon mustard 1 small red onion, chopped

2 medium gherkins, chopped Handful of dill, chopped Salt and pepper

Paprika for dusting Method Place the eggs in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes for hard-boiled eggs. Drain and cool in cold water. Peel off the shells. Cut the eggs in half, remove the yolks, and chop the whites.

Meanwhile, cook the macaroni according to packet instructions. Mash the egg yolks with a fork. Stir in the yoghurt, mayonnaise, and mustard. Mix through the macaroni. Combine the egg whites, onion, gherkins and dill. Keep some out as garnish and mix the rest through the macaroni mixture.

Season the pasta with salt and pepper. Spoon into a serving bowl. Dust with paprika and sprinkle over reserved ingredients. Tips: Older eggs are easier to peel than fresh eggs. Buy your eggs at least a week ahead if you plan to make boiled eggs. This salad is great to make ahead and store in the fridge for up to five days. Add more mayo or yoghurt if the sauce absorbs too much during this time.

Mac and cheese. Picture: Supplied Mac and cheese Serves: 4 Ingredients

375ml macaroni Salt and pepper 45ml butter or margarine

45ml cake flour 7.5ml mustard powder 500ml milk

2 eggs, beaten 500ml Cheddar, grated Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C. Cook the macaroni in salted boiling water for about 8 minutes until al denté (cooked, but firm). Drain. Tip into a 25cm baking dish. Meanwhile, heat the butter or margarine in a saucepan on medium heat until melted. Stir in the flour and mustard and cook for 1-2 minutes until golden. Slowly whisk in the milk until smooth. Cook, stirring occasionally for about 5 minutes until starting to bubble. Take off the heat and stir in half of the cheese.