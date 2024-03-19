Chicken recipes worth trying this National Poultry Day

Tuesday, March 19, is National Poultry Day, a time to celebrate the incredible contributions of poultry to our diets, economies, and cultures worldwide. From the everyday chicken to the Thanksgiving turkey, poultry plays a significant role in our lives.

Whether you are a fan of chicken, turkey, or any other type of poultry, we have some great recipe ideas to inspire you in the kitchen this National Poultry Day. Get cooking and make your meal one to remember. Rooibos-infused spicy chicken feet. Picture: Supplied Rooibos-infused spicy chicken feet

Ingredients 3kg chicken feet, cleaned 1 tbsp olive oil

4 onions, finely chopped 1 green pepper, finely chopped 3 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tbsp of Kashmiri paste 1 sachet of tomato paste 1 tbsp of garlic powder

1 tbsp of onion powder 1 tsp of garam masala 1 tsp of chilli powder

1 tbsp of wet masala curry powder 4 cups rooibos tea Salt and pepper to taste

Fresh coriander, chopped (for garnish) Method Pour the olive oil into a large saucepan over medium heat and sauté the onions until translucent.

Add the garlic and peppers and stir until soft. Add all the spices and paste, and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring to combine. Add the chicken feet and stir.

Once the chicken feet have browned, add the rooibos tea, reduce the heat, and simmer until the liquid has reduced slightly and the chicken feet are cooked. Taste and season accordingly. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with ujeqe (steamed bread) or isigwaqane (maize meal and red beans).

Recipe by Nandile Mtshaha. Bacon-wrapped chicken roulade. Picture: Supplied Bacon-wrapped chicken roulade Ingredients

100g butter, room temperature 100g baby spinach 4 large skinless chicken breasts

1 tsp Cajun spice Salt and black pepper, to taste 230g cream cheese

600g streaky bacon Fresh rosemary, to garnish Method

Preheat the oven to 200°C. In a large saucepan over medium heat, melt 20g of butter. Add the spinach and cook for 1–2 minutes, until just wilted. Remove from the heat and transfer to a large bowl. Place the chicken breasts on a chopping board. Butterfly each breast using a sharp knife (see notes and tips).

Place the open, butterflied chicken breasts on your work surface and season with Cajun spice, salt, and black pepper. Mix the remaining butter and cream cheese with the cooked spinach. Place approximately two tablespoons of the spinach and cream cheese mixture in the centre of each chicken breast. Roll up each chicken breast and wrap it in bacon.

Transfer the chicken breasts to a lined oven tray and bake for 25–30 minutes or until brown all over. Toward the end of the cooking time, grill the chicken breasts for 1–2 minutes to crisp up the bacon. Once cooked, let the chicken rest outside the oven for 5 minutes before serving. Notes and tips:

How to butterfly chicken breasts? Place a chicken breast on a chopping board. Lay one hand flat on top of the breast to keep it in place. With your other hand, use a sharp knife to cut a long, smooth cut horizontally through the middle of the breast, starting at the thicker end and ending at the thinnest point. Be careful not to cut all the way through to the other side. Open the chicken breast and lie it flat so that it resembles a butterfly. Use a rolling pin to flatten it some more and create an even thickness.