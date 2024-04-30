Coffee hacks for a more delicious brew

FOR many people around the world, coffee is more than just a beverage ‒ it is a daily ritual, a source of comfort, and often, a means of kick-starting the day. If you are one of the many who cannot imagine starting your morning without that cherished Cup of Joe or if you simply relish the idea of exploring new ways to enhance your coffee experience, you have come to the right place.

Below, we will delve into the world of coffee hacks. Get ready to make your life easier or transform your standard daily brews into something special. INSTEAD of adding ice cubes made with water to your coffee drink, add ice cubes made with coffee. | Pexels Eiliv Aceron Make coffee ice cubes Iced coffee is not just a summer coffee drink, it is enjoyed all year around and this coffee hack is especially fun to try at home. Instead of adding ice cubes made with water to your coffee drink, add ice cubes made with coffee.

This way, when the ice is melting in your drink, it is not diluting the flavour with water but adding more coffee. Now that is a win-win situation. Bust bitterness with a dash of salt Prefer your coffee black but cannot quite get past the bitterness? Want to round out your brew for the smoothest sipping? Trying to cut back on unnecessary fats and sugars?

Believe it or not, a pinch of salt is actually far better for taking the edge off bitter coffee than sugar or milk. It might sound absurd, but do not knock it until you try it. This science-backed hack works due to sodium ions in the salt that block bitterness receptors on our tongue. As such, your taste buds react to the salty perception as opposed to lighting up your bitter taste receptors. For this reason, scientists claim salt is even more effective at neutralising bitter tastes than sugar. Just do not be tempted to substitute the same amount of salt for your usual sugar. Use a tiny pinch to prevent a salty cappuccino.

KEEP your mug warm. | Pexels Edward Eyer Keep your mug warm Here is one of the coffee hacks the professionals use. Warm up your mug before serving your coffee to keep both warmer longer, and to get the full flavour of the coffee. Filter some hot water through the brewer, into the decanter, and into your mug to prime it for receiving the hot coffee.

Make your own coffee syrups There are a lot of great coffee syrups on the market, but you can also make your own at home. It is easy and fun, and you can customise the flavours to your liking. ADDING spices to your ground coffee before brewing allows you to create tasty flavoured coffee without the need for sweet syrups. | Pexels Doraklimova Add spices to your ground coffee