Could Rooibos beer be pushing boundaries?

Beer lovers all over the world will celebrate “International Beer Day” on Friday, August 4, and to mark the occasion, we expect bars, pubs and breweries to be abuzz. In a creative twist for craft beer enthusiasts, you’d be happy to know that Rooibos is adding a new flavour to the craft beer industry. Yup, you can now swop your hot Rooibos tea for a chilled Rooibos beer.

Beer is among the most loved beverages globally. The British drink it warm, Americans love it ice cold and South Africans still prefer it chilled. According to blog.drinktec.com, South Africans consume roughly 34.47 million hectolitres (hl) of ale annually, which makes us the world’s 12th largest beer-consuming nation. But the craft and creativity of beer and its flavours have evolved rapidly over the years, with consumers becoming interested in experimenting with home brewing.

Various consumers have discovered the finer things in life. Apart from the usual beer taste, there are now more diverse preferences, and breweries have pushed the boundaries of flavour innovation. Spices, fruit and herbal tisanes, like Rooibos, have found their way into beer recipes, resulting in intriguing blends that reflect the country’s rich culinary heritage. Would you swop your Rooibos tea for a beer? Picture:Supplied Adele du Toit, the spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council, says the small-batch, all-natural brewing market has experienced a surge in popularity.

“For modern consumers, home brewing and/or enjoying unique and diverse beer flavours adds value to the experience. Home brewing allows beer enthusiasts to experiment with different ingredients and brewing techniques, which provide them with a chance to create personalised and one-of-a-kind (signature) brews. “It also allows individuals to be creative with their beer recipes. They can experiment with various hops, malts, yeast strains and extras to craft beers tailored to their preferences. “This level of customisation is not always possible with commercial beers.”

Du Toit said the use of Rooibos in beer had found increasing favour among craft brewers. She said: “Rooibos, which is native to South Africa, has unique flavours and characteristics that can complement and enhance beer profiles. Rooibos’s mild sweetness, earthy notes, and hints of vanilla and honey add to its appeal in beer. “These flavours can add complexity and depth to various beer styles, particularly lighter or malt-forward brews.

“Some craft brewers have been trialling Rooibos during different stages of the brewing process, such as during mashing, boiling or fermentation. The tisane can be used as a substitute for water, or combined with traditional brewing ingredients to infuse the beer with its distinct taste.” She said that as the craft beer movement continued to grow, brewers and consumers alike would continue to seek new taste experiences, which was likely to contribute to the appeal of Rooibos-infused brews. “With a promising future ahead, the South African beer industry is poised to continue its upward trajectory, delighting consumers with new flavours, experiences and the spirit of brewing innovation.”

How far are you able to push the limits on your beer flavours? If Rooibos beer is something exciting for your taste buds, then try the home recipe this International Beer Day. Rooibos Beer Recipe

Makes: 7.25ℓ Preparation Time: 20 minutes (excluding fermentation time) Ingredients

5ml Sugar 500ml Lukewarm water 10g Instant yeast (15 ml – 1 packet)

600g Castor sugar (750ml) 15ml Tartaric acid 250ml Lemon juice

20ml Lemon rind 3ℓ Strong Rooibos tea 3.5ℓ Cold water

Method Dissolve the 5ml sugar in 500ml lukewarm water. Sprinkle the instant yeast over and set aside until frothy, about10 minutes. Mix the remaining dry ingredients with the liquid and juice together with the activated yeast mixture and stir until well mixed.